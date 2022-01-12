Chatting with Charlie Welham: Content creator, model, athlete, and performer

Charlie Welham. Photo Credit: Alex Mendoza

Charlie Welham is a man of many talents: content creator, athlete, model, and performer. He chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his inspirations, latest endeavors, and the digital age.

Welham is a content creator, athlete, model, and performer from the United Kingdom and he is living in Australia. He is pursuing his mix of passion and creativity for fitness and lifestyle content whilst working with some of the world’s top brands. These brands include some of the best fitness brands such as Doyoueven, Myprotein, and Strong Liftwear. He also works with some top fashion brands including Tarocash. “I enjoy working with some big brands in Australia, especially getting signed by Myprotein was massive for me. That was always a dream for me,” he admitted.

Sports and Modeling

On his background in sports and modeling, he said, “I am from the UK so I played soccer my whole life, and it was always my goal to play soccer professionally. When I reached the age of 18, I had the opportunity to come over to Australia to play. I moved overseas to continue my career in soccer and to play in Australia, but I have been playing my whole life.”

“Last year, in 2021, I started modeling after I stopped playing soccer. When one chapter ended, a new one began. I focused more on my physique and training in the gym. That helped me gain more confidence in modeling,” he said.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Welham said, “I don’t mind the digital side of things. There are definitely more opportunities with all of that. It is definitely better in-person to do things face-to-face but the opportunities online with TikTok and Instagram have been great. These social platforms are helping create new opportunities for me.”

Charlie Welham. Photo Credit: Josh Atkins

Life during the quarantine

Welham opened up about life during the quarantine in Australia. “For many people, it might have been a big downfall but for me, it actually helped me progress my career a lot. I had more free time, which allowed me to focus on exactly what I wanted to do, and I pushed out a lot of content during quarantine. I began making TikTok videos during the quarantine, and my TikTok account grew exponentially. I do see the silver lining during the quarantine,” he said.

Most recently, he enjoys performing as part of the cast of “Magic Men Australia.” “It’s a great and fun environment to work and to be around. The guys are really supportive. So many opportunities have arisen since I joined ‘Magic Men Australia.’ I am a waiter for them. My favorite is being a part of the boat parties, January is the season for those, here in Australia.”

Motivations

Regarding his daily motivations, Welham said, “I want to make my family proud because I haven’t seen them in a long time. I am over here in Australia by myself and I want to make them proud each day. I am always a person that gives everything 100 percent. I don’t like finishing something knowing that I didn’t give it my best shot. Being young, I have many years to progress, which is good.”

“I am also motivated when I see nice and positive comments from people on social media,” he said. “When people tell me that I help make their day, that means a lot to me.”

Career-defining moments

On his career-defining moments, Welham said, “Moving to Australia has helped me progress. I took a big risk to follow my dreams knowing that my family and friends are in the UK, so I started from scratch in Australia and I built everything from nothing.”

Advice for hopefuls

For young and aspiring content creators, athletes, models, and performers, Welham encouraged people to refrain from listening to the naysayers. “My best advice is to not think what other people say or think. That was a big one for me. Once I stopped caring what other people thought, it was a huge boost of confidence for me. Be proactive with things, especially in the modeling world. You need to post content regularly and share what you are doing so that other people can find you. Things are not coming to fall in your lap otherwise,” he said.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Welham said, “New Beginnings.” “I am definitely just getting started,” he said.

If he were to do any track and field event, Welham revealed that he would run the 400 meters. “I used to run the 400 meters in my high school and college days since it’s a mix of a sprint and long-distance. Either that or the 100 meter dash,” he said.

He listed the “breaststroke” as his personal favorite stroke in swimming.

Welham defined the word success as “being financially free but also mentally happy and physically well.” “Success means having a happy, balanced life with a mix of good mental and physical health, and just being financially safe as well,” he said.

To learn more about Charlie Welham, follow him on Instagram and TikTok.