Chatting with Casey Likes of ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’ and ‘Almost Famous’

Casey Likes. Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Casey Likes is an American actor and singer, who presently stars in “Back to the Future” on Broadway. He chatted about his career in the entertainment industry.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” Broadway performer Casey Likes, 22, embodies this quote.

‘Back to the Future: The Musical’

Likes is known for playing the lead role of Marty McFly in the Broadway production of “Back to the Future: The Musical,” which is being performed at the Winter Garden Theatre.

For his acting work in “Back to the Future,” he earned a 2024 Outer Critics Circle nomination for “Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical.”

Casey Likes in ‘Back to the Future: The Musical.’ Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman.

Casey Likes: A 2023 Theatre World Award winner

He also originated the role of William Miller in the musical “Almost Famous,” for which he won a Theatre World Award last year.

Each year, the Theatre World Awards recognize 12 actors for their debut performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway production.

“It feels great to be here presenting. It’s awesome,” Likes exclaimed. “Last year, I was honored to have been a recipient of a Theatre World Award, so it feels really special to be a part of it.”

Lessons learned from his journey in musical theatre

“This journey has taught me so much about myself,” he reflected. “It taught me everything about myself. I learned so much over the past couple of years doing Broadway. It’s really a testament to what theatre can pull out of you, and the emotions that it can pull out of you,” he said.

“Also, it teaches you the physical and the emotional stamina that you can handle by doing eight shows a week,” he added.

Career-defining moments

“There are so many moments in my career that have helped define me,” he admitted. “Getting to perform ‘Almost Famous’ for Cameron Crowe and his family was really special, and then getting to perform ‘Back to the Future’ for Michael J. Fox was very special as well.”

Advice for young and aspiring performers

For young and aspiring performers, he said, “Always keep working. There is never a time to stop working. Don’t sit back on your laurels, just always work on your craft.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Likes remarked, “Success, to me, means to be joyful. If you are joyful, then you are successful.”

Fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Likes concluded, “Thank you for believing in me… it really means a lot.”

To learn more about Casey Likes, follow him on Instagram.