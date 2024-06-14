Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Chatting with Camille A. Brown: Choreographer of the Alicia Keys musical ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Camille A. Brown, the Tony-nominated choreographer of the Alicia Keys musical “Hell’s Kitchen,” chatted about her latest endeavors.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Camille A. Brown
Camille A. Brown. Photo Credit: Christopher Duggan
Camille A. Brown. Photo Credit: Christopher Duggan

Camille A. Brown, the Tony-nominated choreographer of the Alicia Keys musical “Hell’s Kitchen,” chatted about her latest endeavors on the red carpet of the 2024 Drama Desk Awards, which took place at the NYU Skirball Center.

Drama Desk nomination

Most recently, she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for “Outstanding Choreography.” “It feels amazing, absolutely wonderful,” she exclaimed. “Winning the Chita Rivera Award a few weeks prior also felt powerful, exciting, and surprising. It was just thrilling.”

2024 Tony nomination

This weekend, she has been nominated for a Tony Award for “Best Choreography” for her work in “Hell’s Kitchen,” which marks her fourth career Tony nomination.

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ musical

When asked what she loves most about the musical “Hell’s Kitchen,” she responded, “Seeing the dancers dance with so much joy and power.”

“This musical taught me that I know New York City,” she acknowledged.

Advice for young and aspiring dancers and performers

For young and aspiring dancers and performers, she said, “Believe in yourselves, listen to your teachers, and listen to the ones that believe in you.”

Career-defining moments

On her career-defining moments, she revealed, “Any time there was a failure or a loss; the struggles always defines you.”

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, she said, “Getting up and giving something another try.”

For fans and viewers, Brown concluded about “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Movement is a character inside of the show.”

To learn more about Camille A. Brown, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram.

In this article:Alicia keys, Camille A. Brown, chita rivera awards, Choreographer, drama desk awards, Hell's Kitchen, Musical, New York, nyu skirball center, Tony
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Business

Op-Ed: Tesla shareholders give Musk his $45b payday — But?

You can call it good business or at least good personal finance arithmetic.

19 hours ago

Social Media

How to make a safer Internet? Business gurus pitch in

As with every new technology, manufacturers want to jump on the Metaverse train as soon as possible and the rush to compete may result...

20 hours ago
Around 4,000 demonstrators rallied to demand Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in Yerevan on Thursday Around 4,000 demonstrators rallied to demand Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in Yerevan on Thursday

World

Armenian protesters rally after violent clashes with police

Around 4,000 demonstrators rallied to demand Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in Yerevan on Thursday - Copyright AFP Eyad BABAThousands of Armenians staged a...

23 hours ago
Microsoft President Brad Smith spent more than three hours answering questions from members of the Homeland Security Committee in Washington Microsoft President Brad Smith spent more than three hours answering questions from members of the Homeland Security Committee in Washington

Business

Microsoft faces heat from US Congress over cybersecurity

Microsoft President Brad Smith spent more than three hours answering questions from members of the Homeland Security Committee in Washington - Copyright AFP Filippo...

21 hours ago