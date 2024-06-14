Chatting with Camille A. Brown: Choreographer of the Alicia Keys musical ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Camille A. Brown. Photo Credit: Christopher Duggan

Camille A. Brown, the Tony-nominated choreographer of the Alicia Keys musical “Hell’s Kitchen,” chatted about her latest endeavors on the red carpet of the 2024 Drama Desk Awards, which took place at the NYU Skirball Center.

Drama Desk nomination

Most recently, she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for “Outstanding Choreography.” “It feels amazing, absolutely wonderful,” she exclaimed. “Winning the Chita Rivera Award a few weeks prior also felt powerful, exciting, and surprising. It was just thrilling.”

2024 Tony nomination

This weekend, she has been nominated for a Tony Award for “Best Choreography” for her work in “Hell’s Kitchen,” which marks her fourth career Tony nomination.

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ musical

When asked what she loves most about the musical “Hell’s Kitchen,” she responded, “Seeing the dancers dance with so much joy and power.”

“This musical taught me that I know New York City,” she acknowledged.

Advice for young and aspiring dancers and performers

For young and aspiring dancers and performers, she said, “Believe in yourselves, listen to your teachers, and listen to the ones that believe in you.”

Career-defining moments

On her career-defining moments, she revealed, “Any time there was a failure or a loss; the struggles always defines you.”

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, she said, “Getting up and giving something another try.”

For fans and viewers, Brown concluded about “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Movement is a character inside of the show.”

To learn more about Camille A. Brown, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram.