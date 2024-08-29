Chatting with Brandon Hunter: Actor and model

Brandon Hunter. Photo Credit: Harvey Jackson

Actor and model Brandon Hunter chatted about his latest endeavors in the entertainment business, and being a part of the digital age.

Daily motivations an an actor and model

On his daily inspirations as a model and actor, he remarked, “Every day, I’m inspired by the opportunity to tell stories that resonate with people.”

“Acting and modeling allow me to explore different facets of humanity, challenge myself creatively, and connect with others on a deep emotional level,” he noted.

“The thought that I can bring a character to life or contribute to a project that might inspire someone else is what helps drive me,” he added.

Brandon Hunter. Photo Credit: Mishel Green

Biggest influences growing up

On his biggest influences growing up, he shared, “Growing up, I was influenced by a mix of action and contemporary actors of my time such as Will Smith and Dwayne Johnson.”

“Their ability to capture an audience with their energy had a real impact on me. Additionally, I was influenced by former school directors and professors in the Theatre Drama department during my undergraduate years at Montana Western, who helped me push my boundaries and explore my potential,” he explained.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he said, “Looking ahead, I plan to continue honing my craft by taking on more challenging and diverse roles, both on stage and screen.”

“I’m also interested in exploring more behind-the-scenes work in the industry to aid in the process. Expanding my skill set and growing within the industry is a long-term goal,” he added.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, he said, “The digital age is both exciting and challenging.”

“The accessibility of streaming platforms and the rise of social media have democratized the industry, giving artists more opportunities to showcase their work,” he noted.

“At the same time, it’s a rapidly changing landscape, so staying adaptable and authentic is crucial. It’s amazing to be part of a time when you can reach audiences worldwide from your own home. There’s no getting around this digital age, therefore I must utilize it,” he elaborated.

Career-defining moments

On his career-defining moments, he responded, “There have been several pivotal moments that have shaped who I am as an artist.”

“A couple moments included when I played in a few roles in upcoming films and main roles on stage,” he said.

“There were also major magazine photoshoots and fashion shows in New York that deepened my understanding of character complexity, pushing me beyond my comfort zone and helping me grow as an actor,” he elaborated.

“Working with seasoned professionals and mentors has also been instrumental in refining my approach to the craft,” he added.

Advice for young and emerging actors and models

For young and aspiring actors and models, he said, “My advice would be to stay persistent, never stop learning and pay attention to the reasoning of why you want to be in the industry in the first place.”

“The industry can be tough, and rejection is part of the journey,” he said. “Surround yourself with a supportive network, keep honing your skills, and always be open to feedback.”

“Also, remember that your uniqueness is your greatest asset—don’t try to fit into a mold that doesn’t feel right for you. If something is off with your gut, listen to it,” he added.

Best advice that he has ever been given

On the best advice that he has ever been given, he revealed, “To trust the process and stay true to yourself.”

“It’s easy to get caught up in comparison or doubt, but focusing on your own journey, embracing your individuality, and staying sincerely passionate will take you further than trying to be something you’re not,” he explained.

Success

On his definition of success, Hunter said, “Success, to me, is about fulfillment and harmony in life. It’s not just about achieving certain milestones or gaining recognition; it’s about doing work that you’re proud of and that resonates with you.”

“Success is also about growth—continuously evolving, learning, and challenging yourself to be better, both as an artist and as a person,” he concluded.

To learn more about actor and model Brandon Hunter, follow him on Instagram.