Chatting with Bianca Leigh of ‘Oh, Mary!’ on Broadway

Cole Escola and Bianca Leigh in 'Oh, Mary!' Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid.

Bianca Leigh of “Oh, Mary!” on Broadway chatted about being a part of the West Bank Cafe benefit and starring in the Broadway show.

West Bank Cafe benefit

On October 8th, Leigh emceed the one night-only, star-studded GALA, which celebrated and raised funds for the West Bank Cafe in New York City.

On emceeing the event, she said, “It feels great. It is very exciting. It’s flattering that they asked me, and I am excited .I am very familiar with this stage, and what a great cast! It is very exciting. I am thrilled and starstruck. I feel like a kid in a sandbox.”

This event was produced by Tony-nominated Broadway producers Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora (“Suffs”), Tony-nominated composer Joe Iconis (“Be More Chill”), actor Tim Guinee (“Homeland”), alongside owner Steve Olsen.

On the importance of this cause (and preserving the Laurie Beechman Theatre), she responded, “Spaces where people can write their own material are harder and harder to come by because of the costs being higher, ticket prices going up, as well as inflation.”

“We have to preserve them and this is a great space. It is close to Times Square, so people can come over and do a show or watch a show. It is wonderful,” she said.

On the greatest lesson that the theatre industry has taught her, Leigh revealed, “Patience.”

“Hard work and humility too. There is always going to be someone younger, more popular, more beautiful and more accomplished. You just worry about what you are doing, and you bring as much positivity to it as you can,” she elaborated.

“You get back what you bring to it. If you work at it , and you are really good, it will happen,” she explained.

‘Oh, Mary!’

On being a part of “Oh, Mary!” on Broadway, Leigh exclaimed, “It is fantastic. It is a dream come true. It is a great cast. I adore Cole Escola, who is a brilliant writer, actor, and comic. Cole is the best scene partner I’ve ever had.”

To learn more about Bianca Leigh, follow her on Instagram.