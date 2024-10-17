Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Chatting with Bianca Leigh of ‘Oh, Mary!’ on Broadway

Bianca Leigh of “Oh, Mary!” on Broadway chatted about being a part of the West Bank Cafe benefit and starring in the Broadway show.

Markos Papadatos

Published

Cole Escola and Bianca Leigh in 'Oh, Mary!'
Cole Escola and Bianca Leigh in 'Oh, Mary!' Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid.
Cole Escola and Bianca Leigh in 'Oh, Mary!' Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid.

Bianca Leigh of “Oh, Mary!” on Broadway chatted about being a part of the West Bank Cafe benefit and starring in the Broadway show.

West Bank Cafe benefit

On October 8th, Leigh emceed the one night-only, star-studded GALA, which celebrated and raised funds for the West Bank Cafe in New York City.

On emceeing the event, she said, “It feels great. It is very exciting. It’s flattering that they asked me, and I am excited .I am very familiar with this stage, and what a great cast! It is very exciting. I am thrilled and starstruck. I feel like a kid in a sandbox.”

This event was produced by Tony-nominated Broadway producers Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora (“Suffs”), Tony-nominated composer Joe Iconis (“Be More Chill”), actor Tim Guinee (“Homeland”), alongside owner Steve Olsen. 

On the importance of this cause (and preserving the Laurie Beechman Theatre), she responded, “Spaces where people can write their own material are harder and harder to come by because of the costs being higher, ticket prices going up, as well as inflation.”

“We have to preserve them and this is a great space. It is close to Times Square, so people can come over and do a show or watch a show. It is wonderful,” she said.

On the greatest lesson that the theatre industry has taught her, Leigh revealed, “Patience.”

“Hard work and humility too. There is always going to be someone younger, more popular, more beautiful and more accomplished. You just worry about what you are doing, and you bring as much positivity to it as you can,” she elaborated.

“You get back what you bring to it. If you work at it , and you are really good, it will happen,” she explained.

‘Oh, Mary!’

On being a part of “Oh, Mary!” on Broadway, Leigh exclaimed, “It is fantastic. It is a dream come true. It is a great cast. I adore Cole Escola, who is a brilliant writer, actor, and comic. Cole is the best scene partner I’ve ever had.”

To learn more about Bianca Leigh, follow her on Instagram.

In this article:Bianca Leigh, Broadway, cole escola, New York, oh mary!, theatre, Tom D’Angora, west bank cafe
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Amazon is ramping up the use of drones and robotics to more efficiently deliver online orders Amazon is ramping up the use of drones and robotics to more efficiently deliver online orders

Tech & Science

Amazon bets on nuclear power to fuel AI ambitions

Amazon announced significant investments in nuclear energy.

21 mins ago
Retailers are expected to hire between 400,000 and 500,000 seasonal workers this year, according to the National Retail Federation Retailers are expected to hire between 400,000 and 500,000 seasonal workers this year, according to the National Retail Federation

Business

US holiday spending to approach $1 tn: Retail Federation

US consumers are expected to spend close to $1 trillion during the winter holiday season.

16 mins ago

Tech & Science

New app enables real-time, full-body motion capture using a smartphone

MobilePoser accurately tracks a person’s full-body pose and global translation in space in real time.

5 mins ago

Life

Washington tops US Energy Awareness Month

Washington is the most energy-efficient state overall.

16 hours ago