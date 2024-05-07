Chatting with Ben Cook, Ricky Ubeda, and Rachel Lockhart of ‘Illinoise’

Ricky Ubeda and Ben Cook in 'Illinoise' on Broadway. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy.

Actors and dancers Ben Cook, Ricky Ubeda, and Rachel Lockhart chatted about their 2024 Chita Rivera Award nominations for their work in the musical “Illinoise.”

All three performers are up for the “Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show” Chita Rivera Award. They participated in a nominees reception with the press at Bond 45 in Manhattan on Monday, May 6th.

The 2024 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on Monday, May 20 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. They are produced by Joe Lanteri, the founder and executive director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, in conjunction with Patricia Watt.

“Illinoise” was directed by Justin Peck, who also choreographed the production.

Ben Cook

On starring in “Illinoise,” Ben Cook said, “It is such an honor to be a part of it, honestly. I love the fact that I get to do this with the people that I get to do this with. I’ve known a lot of them for six or seven years; we have such an established relationship. To share our friendship with each other in front of people on a stage is unlike anything I could have ever imagined.”

Cook shared the lessons that he has learned about being a part of this musical. “It has taught me patience in a sense. Just being patient with my body. It’s a very difficult show to overcome on a nightly basis,” he acknowledged.

On being a part of the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards, he said, “It feels amazing to be here. Chita was an icon. To be a part of this upcoming ceremony is extra special. I am happy to be here honoring her as well.”

Cook defined the word success simply as being “comfortable in his own skin, and having peace of mind.” “That is what is most important,” he noted.

Ricky Ubeda and Ben Cook in ‘Illinoise.’ Photo Credit: Liz Lauren.

Ricky Ubeda

On his nomination for “Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show,” Ricky Ubeda said, “It feels incredible. It is nice to be a part of the community and to be recognized in a season full of such diverse dancing. I am honored to be here and to be honoring such a trailblazing artist such as Chita Rivera. Chita paved the way for many Latin artists, especially dancers, so I am super excited to be here.”

Ubeda praised his acting partner Ben Cook. “Ben is the best. He is very giving. Ben have been working together for many years, and it is very easy to work together, and to have our friendship on-stage is just an extension of our friendship off-stage,” Ubeda said.

For young and aspiring dancers, Ubeda said, “Always be someone that people would want to work with. Your attitude and your kindness and how you treat others is just as big as how talented you are.”

Ubeda equates success with “peace and fulfillment.”

For fans and viewers, Ubeda remarked about “Illinoise,” “Dance and dancers make some of the best storytellers.”

Rachel Lockhart

On being nominated for a Chita Rivera Award, Rachel Lockhart said, “Honestly, it is so overwhelming and so surreal. Chita Rivera was such a legend. Every moment leading up to this has paid off, and it is such an honor. It is such a blessing to be nominated alongside so many greats in theatre.”

For young and aspiring dancers, Lockhart encouraged them to “trust the process.”

Regarding her definition of the word success, Lockhart said, “Success means to inspire, show love, and be happy doing what I do every day.”

For more information on “Illinoise,” check out its official homepage.