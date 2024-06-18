Chatting with Ava Liv Mabry, Sierra Spirit Kihega, Rodney Chrome, Matilda Marigolds, and Molly Kate Kestner

Ava Liv Mabry, Sierra Spirit Kihega, Rodney Chrome, Matilda Marigolds and Molly Kate Kestner at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame. Photo Credit: Bennett Raglin, Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

Ava Liv Mabry, Sierra Spirit Kihega, Rodney Chrome, Matilda Marigolds and Molly Kate Kestner chatted at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The 53rd annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards GALA took place at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel.

The induction ceremony kicked off with a special performance of Irena Cara’s “Fame,” which was performed by these five Abe Olman Scholarship recipients.

Molly Kate Kestner

“It feels incredible to be here,” Molly Kate Kestner admitted about being a part of the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

“I’m so honored, and to be a recipient of this scholarship through ASCAP, and to the Songwriters Hall of Fame for giving credit where credit is due to the songwriters,” she said.

On her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, “It’s the people that have come before me. The songs that I grew up listening to and feeling inspired by. Also, my friends and the songwriters that I get to work with on a daily basis. Those are all huge influences on me.”

For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, she said, “Put yourself out there, especially if you’re interested in making music. My life changed by putting out a song I wrote online, and seeing what people thought, and it completely changed the trajectory of my life. If I wouldn’t have done that, I wouldn’t be here today.”

On being a part of the digital age, she said, “It is different, and I am learning to be adaptable to change as social media changes. That’s the great thing about being a musician… you are creative, and you figure out how to go with the flow!”

Regarding her definition of the word success, she said, “Living authentically and getting to spend time with my husband and my daughter, and just be able to create a life that I am proud of and a life where I can find joy in.”

Rodney Chrome

Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Rodney Chrome noted that it feels “beautiful” to be at the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“I went to NYU to make music, and I have a lot of family here, especially a lot of peers in music, BMI, in particular,” Chrome said. “I am excited to perform tonight as well.”

His future plans include a lot of new music, and he has “definitely been working with some great people.”

“There will be new things such as more content such as videos, and a lot more things are in store,” he revealed.

Ava Liv Mabry

“I am so honored to be here,” Ava Liv Mabry said. It is really cool to see all the incredible songwriters come through, it is really inspiring.”

She shared that a lot of the songwriters at this event were huge influences on her music such as Lori McKenna and Jason Isbell. “Basically, people that are really good at what they do inspire my writing,” she noted.

For young and aspiring artists, she said, “Even though I am still working on this too… I would say, keep writing, and write all the time. I would say just do it, even if it’s bad.”

She listed Lori McKenna as her dream duet choice. “That would be exciting,” she admitted.

On her definition of the word success, she said, “Success is when people can sing your songs back to you. I haven’t had that happen yet but hopefully someday.”

Matilda Marigolds

“It feels amazing to be here,” Matilda Marigolds exclaimed. “I’ve never done something like this before, so I feel really honored to be here.”

She revealed that her music is inspired simply by “self-healing.”

On her career-defining moments, she shared, “Love and loss have always defined me.”

For young and emerging singer-songwriters, she said, “Never stop writing. Always do what you feel. Remember that not everything is going to be a 10 out of 10. Also, if you don’t feel like writing, then don’t.”

Regarding her definition of the word success, she said, “Success means to be surrounded by my friends and my loved ones… and to continue making music as long as I can.”

Sierra Spirit Kihega

“I am very grateful to be here as an indigenous artist,” Sierra Spirit Kihega said. “It is really a great opportunity and not something I ever thought I would have been able to get to do.”

On her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, “My whole songwriting experience is about growing up as an indigenous person. I grew up in the middle of Oklahoma, so a lot of my writing follows the patterns and issues of the native American community.”

For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, she encouraged them to “pave the way for the next generation.” “Take up the space that you deserve and not just the space that you are allowed, and make it matter,” she said.

She opened up about Lily Gladstone’s iconic moment of earning a Best Actress Oscar nomination for “Killers of the Flower Moon.” “That was an incredible moment for our community. It was an absolutely amazing performance,” she exclaimed.

“Success means being able to go back to my community and inspire the next generation of creative youth,” she concluded.