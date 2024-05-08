Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Chatting with Antoine Boissereau of ‘Water for Elephants’

Antoine Boissereau is a circus artist, dancer, and model who performs in “Water for Elephants” on Broadway.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Isabelle McCalla and Antoine Boissereau in 'Water for Elephants'
Isabelle McCalla and Antoine Boissereau in 'Water for Elephants.' Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
Isabelle McCalla and Antoine Boissereau in 'Water for Elephants.' Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Antoine Boissereau is a circus artist, dancer, and model who performs in the musical “Water for Elephants” on Broadway.

Water for Elephants” earned a total of seven Tony nominations this year, including “Best Musical” and “Best Direction of a Musical.”

He is drawn to “Water for Elephants” due to “the people and the family atmosphere” that the show has built. “It has an authenticity to it,” he noted.

Boissereau also just scored a nomination for “Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show” at the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards, where the show “Water for Elephants” is also up for “Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show.”

On earning this nomination, Boissereau exclaimed, “This nominations feels amazing. I am so proud.

Lessons learned from this journey

On the lessons learned from this journey, he said, “This journey has taught me a lot about consistency, as well as taking care of myself and my body.”

“This is a show that we do eight times a week, so we need to stay in shape, and we need to stay healthy. It is all about taking care of myself,” he acknowledged.

The digital age

On being a performer in the digital age, he remarked, “There are so many more possibilities and opportunities in the digital age, but also live performance is so important.”

Advice for young and aspiring performers

For young and aspiring dancers and performers, he said, “Work hard, take care of your body always, and keep on believing. That way, you can get it.”

Plans for the future

On his plans for the future, he shared, “To stay in New York for a little bit, and get to enjoy many different experiences, and more beautiful cultures.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, he said, “Success means to do a project that I believe in with people that I love in a place that I love.”

To learn more about Antoine Boissereau, follow him on Instagram, and visit his official website.

For more information on “Water for Elephants” on Broadway, check out its official homepage.

In this article:Antoine Boissereau, Broadway, chita rivera awards, circus artist, Dancer, Digital Age, Model, Musical, Success, water for elephants
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 20,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Amazon is ramping up the use of drones and robotics to more efficiently deliver online orders Amazon is ramping up the use of drones and robotics to more efficiently deliver online orders

Business

Amazon says will invest $9 billion in Singapore

Amazon said it would invest US$9 billion in Singapore over the next four years to expand its cloud computing capabilities in the city.

21 hours ago
Anticipation for a successor to the hugely popular Switch is running high Anticipation for a successor to the hugely popular Switch is running high

Business

Nintendo says announcement on Switch successor ‘this fiscal year’

Nintendo said it will make an announcement about a highly anticipated new console by the end of March 2025.

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

Expert Warning: The Risks Of Contactless Payment Apps

Ensure that your device and the payment terminal use secure NFC technology with encryption to prevent data interception by unauthorised parties.

22 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: AI and AI game design, AI IP, and everything — When do the gloves come off?

When you integrate human creativity and AI, there’s no going back.

13 hours ago