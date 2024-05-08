Chatting with Antoine Boissereau of ‘Water for Elephants’

Isabelle McCalla and Antoine Boissereau in 'Water for Elephants.' Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Antoine Boissereau is a circus artist, dancer, and model who performs in the musical “Water for Elephants” on Broadway.

“Water for Elephants” earned a total of seven Tony nominations this year, including “Best Musical” and “Best Direction of a Musical.”

He is drawn to “Water for Elephants” due to “the people and the family atmosphere” that the show has built. “It has an authenticity to it,” he noted.

Boissereau also just scored a nomination for “Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show” at the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards, where the show “Water for Elephants” is also up for “Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show.”

On earning this nomination, Boissereau exclaimed, “This nominations feels amazing. I am so proud.

Lessons learned from this journey

On the lessons learned from this journey, he said, “This journey has taught me a lot about consistency, as well as taking care of myself and my body.”

“This is a show that we do eight times a week, so we need to stay in shape, and we need to stay healthy. It is all about taking care of myself,” he acknowledged.

The digital age

On being a performer in the digital age, he remarked, “There are so many more possibilities and opportunities in the digital age, but also live performance is so important.”

Advice for young and aspiring performers

For young and aspiring dancers and performers, he said, “Work hard, take care of your body always, and keep on believing. That way, you can get it.”

Plans for the future

On his plans for the future, he shared, “To stay in New York for a little bit, and get to enjoy many different experiences, and more beautiful cultures.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, he said, “Success means to do a project that I believe in with people that I love in a place that I love.”

