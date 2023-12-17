Chatting with Ansley Gordon: Actress, screenwriter, and producer

Ansley Gordon. Photo Credit: Bret Green

Actress, screenwriter, and producer Ansley Gordon chatted about her latest acting projects.

‘The Abigail Mysteries’

Gordon starred in “The Abigail Mysteries” opposite Emmy nominee Bret Green, which aired on Pure Flix and Great American Family. “It was great. This was my favorite film experience I’ve had,” she admitted. “It was my first time producing, which I really like. I’ve known Bret Green for over a decade.”

‘Designing Christmas With You’

Gordon wrote the screenplay for “Designing Christmas With You,” which airs tonight on Great American Family. “I just want the viewers to feel good when they watch it,” she said. “Similar to drinking a cup of hot cocoa or hot tea It’s a cozy, fun, and sweet little story.”

The synopsis is: With her career on the line, a decorator (Susie Abromeit) must work with an unexpected partner to showcase a house for an upcoming Christmas GALA. “It is really sweet, it’s a lot of fun, and it’s a more traditional rom-com that features a lot of family values and it is more about the relationships rather than the hijinks,” she said.

‘Romance at the Vineyard’

“Romance at the Vineyard” stars Susie Abromeit and Tim Ross in the leading roles as Allee and Ethan respectively. Cameron Robbie also stars as Nick.

The synopsis of this original movie is: When it looks as though Allee’s family vineyard, Merado, is at stake, she is forced to pair with a new friend in an effort to avoid selling the property. What she doesn’t know is that her newfound partner works for the corporate wine chain aiming to buy the property.

On writing the script for “Romance at the Vineyard,” she said, “That was very poignant and special. It was my first time working with Steve Jaggi in Australia, and he become one of my favorite producers to work with.”

The digital age

She opened up about being an actor and filmmaker in the digital age. “I struggle with it,” she admitted. “Social media is really tough for me because I am a really private person but I also want to promote projects.”

“I struggle with how much to share and how much to post, but I love getting to connect with people, especially when the new movies come out. That’s one of my favorite parts of my job. I love the Great American Family fans and viewers because they always make the movies trend,” she elaborated.

“Great American Family has welcomed me with open arms and it just felt more like a family,” she added.

On her plans for the future, she foreshadowed, “We have some things up our sleeves for 2024.”

Dream collaboration choices

On her dream collaboration choices in the entertainment industry, she listed Danica McKellar, Candace Cameron Bure, Marshall Williams, and Daniel Lissing. “Candace is a powerhouse, and I would love to collaborate with her as a producer, and learn from her behind-the-scenes,” she said. “I would love to do a crossover film with Danica.”

‘A Christmas Frequency’

Gordon also discussed doing the rom-com “A Christmas Frequency,” where she worked with Jonathan Stoddard, Denise Richards, and James Hyde. “I love James…I want to cast James in everything that I do. He is just amazing and he gives the best compliments. James has the best energy and the best light,” she said.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she revealed, “Creation and Abundance.”

Superpower of choice

If she were to have any superpower, it would be “time travel.” “As a writer, I would like to be able to go back and experience what things were like 50, 75, or 100 years ago. I would love that,” she said.

Success

On her definition of the word success, Gordon said, “Success means having the freedom to live, do, and create.”

To learn more about actress, writer, and producer, Ansley Gordon, follow her on Instagram and check out her IMDb page.