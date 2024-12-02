Chatting with Angela Jadyn: Singer-songwriter

Singer-songwriter Angela Jadyn. Photo Credit: Taylor Moats.

Singer-songwriter Angela Jadyn chatted about opening for Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys on his “Who I Am” solo tour.

How was your experience opening for Nick Carter on his ‘Who I Am’ solo tour?

I enjoyed every moment of it and felt so honored to be able to open for Nick. I kept saying to myself all year how cool it would be to open for an artist on tour and sing my songs. I may have spoken it into existence…

What do you love most about Nick Carter and/or the Backstreet Boys, and their music?

I love the fact that Nick Carter had this idea to give artists this awesome platform to shine. Promotion from a big artist like Nick is gold for any upcoming artist.

Nick reminds me of how my friends are…down to earth, easy to talk to and positive. I loved seeing who he is an artist and human being.

As for the music, it’s always a beautiful thing to see an artist(s) shine in their own light and be who they are and share their art with the world.

What inspires your own music and songwriting?

I get inspired by songs that make me deeply feel any emotion whether its uplifting, sad, pop, rock, or EDM. If it makes me feel something and moves me physically or emotionally then that is the magic I love about music.

It can be catchy clever lyrics as well. Honestly, hearing other people’s stories is inspiring because it aids in creating music which is the vessel and universal language which is why it is so powerful.

What do your plans for the future include?

I plan to finish my album and get my songs marketed out there in the world where they will be heard and brought forth to the frontlines.

Again, I’d love to go on tour and open for a major artist/band as well. I plan to be a hermit in the studio creating and collaborating with musicians and other artists.

I honestly feel like this is my purpose and I’ve been running from it for so long because I didn’t know who I was as an artist until a few years ago. Now I want to live it and breathe it all day everyday!

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

I think the digital age is excellent especially for an artist. It allows artists and anyone looking to brand themselves to navigate and have some control over what message they want to convey while getting their art out there.

What is your advice for young and aspiring artists?

Work on your craft yet create art that brings you joy or whatever moves you. Dare to be unapologetically yourself and love yourself first.

Try to not ever compare yourself to another person or artist because you are uniquely you. Trust the journey and have a vision and keep going no matter what.

Which artist would you like to do a dream duet with someday?

Ohhh my gosh! I can’t pick just one! There’s so many I would love to work with. Would be awesome to collab with Nick! I would also LOVE to collab with Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, P!nk, Steven Tyler, David Guetta, Zedd, 30 Secs to Mars, Avril Lavigne, or Papa Roach…

What an absolute dream it would be to be locked in a recording studio creating the next hit song with any of these guys or any of the people they all work with behind the scenes to make magic!

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success is not a destination. I truly believe success is in the journey and mindset of an individual. I have had a ton of “aha” success moments, synchronicities, and seasons in life to where I can write a book and actually hope to someday.

I’ve met a lot of cool cats in the biz along the way that have given me great advice and those quotes will most definitely have to go in my book someday.

What would you like to say to your fans and supporters?

Thank you for allowing me to be my “Wild & Free” self and accepting me for who I am as an artist and human being. I truly hope the music I create will continue to help you all as much as it has helped me.

No matter what you may be going or growing through, you are all badass “Warriors.”

“Warrior” is available on Spotify.

To learn more about Angela Jadyn, follow her on Instagram and visit her website.