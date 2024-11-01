Chatting with Alison Victoria: Interior designer, producer, and social influencer

Alison Victoria. Photo Credit: Sarah Barlow.

Alison Victoria, interior designer, Emmy-nominated producer, and social influencer, chatted about her latest endeavors.

How was your experience with your show “Windy City Rehab”? (congrats on the Emmy nods for it)

Thank you so much! Getting Emmy nods for Windy City Rehab has been incredible—it’s really a dream come true! Creating the show has been such a wild, rewarding ride.

There were ups and downs, plenty of challenges, and some intense moments, but in the end, it’s all about transforming these amazing old properties and bringing them back to life in Chicago, which I absolutely love.

Every project has a story, and connecting with the homeowners, the viewers, and the city itself has made it all worth it. This show has truly pushed me as a designer and businesswoman, and I couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done!

What motivates you each day?

For me, it’s all about passion and purpose. Every day, I’m motivated by the chance to create beautiful spaces that tell a story and make people feel connected to their homes. I love the challenge of design, the creativity it requires, and the satisfaction of seeing a project come together.

Honestly, knowing that what I do can inspire others to take risks, be bold, and make their own spaces feel uniquely theirs—that’s what really drives me.

Plus, I have such an amazing team and community of fans who keep me going even when the days get tough!

Can you tell us about your partnership with the Chicago Refugee Coalition (which helps childhood education)?

Partnering with the Chicago Refugee Coalition has been such a meaningful part of my work.

Supporting their mission to provide childhood education and essential resources to refugee children in Chicago feels deeply personal, and it’s something I’m incredibly proud to be part of.

Education is so critical—it’s the foundation for confidence, opportunity, and growth—and helping give these kids a strong start in their new lives here is incredibly rewarding.

Working with the coalition allows me to make a real difference in my hometown community, and I’m grateful every day for the chance to contribute to something so impactful.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent)

Being part of the digital age is exciting and game-changing! With streaming and social media, we’re reaching audiences we might never have connected with before.

It’s amazing to see how fans from all over the world can follow along with our projects, get inspired, and even give feedback in real time.

Technology has also completely transformed how we design and renovate—I’m able to share ideas, experiment with new tools, and collaborate in ways that make the whole process more dynamic and interactive.

It’s challenging to stay on top of everything, but it’s worth it to see the reach and impact our work can have now.

What do your plans for the future include?

Looking ahead, I’m excited to keep pushing boundaries in design and take on even more ambitious projects. I’m always exploring new ways to elevate spaces and tell unique stories through each renovation.

I also want to expand my brand to include more products and partnerships that bring my design philosophy into people’s homes directly—making great design accessible to everyone.

Giving back will remain a huge focus for me, too, so I plan to continue my work with organizations like the Chicago Refugee Coalition and find more ways to support communities in need.

Of course, stay tuned—there are some exciting new shows and projects in the works that I can’t wait to share!

Congrats on entering the beauty world with Volution Beauty… How has that been for you?

Thank you so much! Entering the beauty world with Volition Beauty has been such an incredible experience. It’s a totally new adventure for me, but one that feels so right.

I’ve always believed that beauty and design go hand-in-hand because both are about feeling confident and inspired.

Working with Volition has allowed me to explore my passion for quality, detail, and creativity in a whole new way. We’re creating products that empower people to look and feel their best, and it’s been amazing to bring that same personal, hands-on approach I use in design to the beauty space.

It’s definitely a challenge, but I’m having a lot of fun with it.

Can you tell us about your Greek heritage and roots?

My Greek heritage is such a big part of who I am, and I’m incredibly proud of it! Growing up in a Greek family taught me so much about hard work, resilience, and the importance of family—all things that have shaped who I am today.

Greek culture is rich in tradition, especially around food, family gatherings, and celebrating life’s moments.

I feel a strong connection to my roots and love incorporating that sense of warmth and hospitality into my designs. It’s about creating spaces that bring people together, just like our Greek family gatherings, where everyone is welcome and made to feel at home.

Being Greek is all about passion and pride, and I carry that with me in everything I do!

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

I love this question, too! To me, success is about more than just hitting certain milestones; it’s about feeling fulfilled, challenged, and proud of the impact you’re making.

It’s waking up each day excited about what you do, knowing that you’re staying true to yourself and your values.

Success is also about resilience—getting through the tough times, learning from every setback, and coming out stronger.

Ultimately, it’s about finding a balance between personal growth, meaningful relationships, and giving back.

If I can look at my life and know I’ve made a difference while staying connected to the people and passions that matter, that’s success.

To learn more about Alison Victoria, follow her on Instagram.