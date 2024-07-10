Chatting with Alfie Andrew: ‘America’s Got Talent’ singer

British singer Alfie Andrew. Photo Courtesy of Alfie Andrew.

Alfie Andrew, “America’s Got Talent” alum and singer, chatted about his latest endeavors, and about his experiences on the hit reality singing competition.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Alfie Andrew.

‘America’s Got Talent’ experience

Andrew hails from Manchester, England, and he competed in the 18th Season of the show, where he went on to finish in the Top 5 of his Seminal week. “When I made the Top 5, I was shocked and I didn’t know how to react,” he admitted.

On being a part of “America’s Got Talent,” Andrew said, “It was good. It was really fun and I want to go back.”

His performance of “You & I” by One Direction earned a standing ovation from all four “America’s Got Talent” judges: Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell.

Complimented by Simon Cowell

“Being complimented by Simon Cowell is what I brag about the most,” he said with a sweet laugh. “Competing on ‘America’s Got Talent’ has definitely been my proudest moment thus far.”

Speaking of Cowell, Andrew happened to dress like the critical judge for his audition. In return, Cowell praised him for dressing “so cool.”

“I was told to dress casually so I did, and Simon happened to be wearing the same thing I was,” he admitted, prior to noting that was a “neat” coincidence.

‘Hold My Hand’ by Lady Gaga on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Yet another performance that got rave reviews from the four judges, the studio audience, and viewers worldwide was his powerhouse rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand,” which was featured on the “Top Gun: Maverick” soundtrack.

“Performing that was cool because I didn’t like that song initially, but then, my uncle and my father inspired me to cover it because it fits my voice,” he said.

“Then, when I started learning it and singing it, I really started to like it because it showed off my vocal range,” he admitted.

On his daily motivations as a musician, he shared, “I am motivated by looking at videos from my favorite singers and bands. That is where I get my inspiration from.”

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he responded, “At the moment, I am not really sure. Some day, I would like to be a professional singer.”

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he revealed, “Having Fun.” “Recently, I have been spending a lot more time with my friends,” he said. “I’ve been hanging out with my friends a lot more.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Andrew said, “It is kinda cool, but I don’t really do a lot of my social media. My parents do manage my socials for me.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and emerging singers and artists, he encouraged them to “be authentic.” “Just be yourselves,” he said. “Also, if you want to do it, do it! Never give up. You never know what it could lead into.”

His favorite motto to live by is to “Be You.”

Dream collaboration choice in music: Billie Eilish

His dream collaboration choice in music would be to someday sing with Billie Eilish.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be to read minds. “This way, I would know when people are lying to me,” he said with a chuckle.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Andrew said, “Each time I set out a goal and achieve it. That would be a success.”

Fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Andrew said, “Thank you for the support. I have a lot of fans and followers from Brazil… they seem to like me. That is really exciting.”

To learn more about British singer Alfie Andrew, follow him on Instagram.