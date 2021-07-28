Chatting with actress Madeline Zima of ‘The Nanny,’ ‘Heroes,’ and ‘Californication’

Madeline Zima. Photo Credit: Vanessa Zima

Actress Madeline Zima (“The Nanny,” “Californication,” and “Heroes”) chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos. She has been in the entertainment business for 32 years.

Each day, she is motivated simply by “being connected to something, you feel a sense of relatability, and that you are not alone.”

On being an actress in the digital age, Zima said, “I think it’s awesome. There is a democratization of content, which is cool. There are not that many gatekeepers. It is a fantastic time to be a creator since you can just put it out there, you don’t have to wait for anyone.”

She played the role of Iris in the series “Rose Drive,” as well as Mia Lewis in “Californication.” “‘Rose Drive’ involved hanging out with friends, my friend Raul Vega wrote it, he is a fantastic sound designer,” she said. “‘Californication’ is one of the projects that I am the most proud of, for sure,” she added.

Zima revealed that in the upcoming movie “Marzipan,” she plays Leila, who is a Russian spy, a totally different role for her. “That is going to be really cool,” she said.

In her childhood days, she was known for her portrayal of Grace Sheffield in “The Nanny.” “Even though I was working before ‘The Nanny,’ playing Grace was a career-defining role. It was a good education,” she said. “It’s a super popular show worldwide.”

Growing up, she shared that she was a fan of Greek mythology, so she would love to someday visit The Parthenon in Greece, and many other landmarks there.

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, “More Adventure and More Enjoyment.”

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “If you want to be an actor these days, you need to learn how to write, produce, and direct your own content. That way, you can have a real shot. You need to be a hybrid in order to survive.”

“If you want to be an actor, make sure you love it for the feeling of creating and living in those moments because it’s a hard life. If you really love acting, make sure you know how to do every aspect of it. Make sure your ego is not leading the way, make sure your heart is,” she elaborated.

Zima defined the word success as “maintaining and celebrating the people that she loves.” “Success in acting is being able to pay her rent and car insurance with acting. I have managed to be in this business for 32 years and I am very proud of that,” she said.

For her dedicated fans, Zima said, “I am so grateful to the people that have been supportive of me and encouraged me. It’s encouraging to have people that appreciate your work and support you in it.”

To learn more about actress Madeline Zima, check out her IMDb page and follow her on Instagram.