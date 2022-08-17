Chatting with actress Brittany Bristow

Brittany Bristow in 'The Story of Love.' Photo Courtesy of UPtv

Actress Brittany Bristow chatted about her latest endeavors, which include many movies.

She is known for her acting work in multiple original Hallmark films.

‘The Story of Love’

She had great words about working with actors Franco Lo Presti and Neil Crone in “The Story of Love,” which aired on UPtv. The movie was directed by Bill Corcoran from a screenplay by Courtney Cilman. “That movie was so much fun,” she admitted. “Franco is incredible. He never ceases to amaze me, and I now worked with him twice.”

“He is really wonderful and he has an incredible work ethic. He is such a skilled actor and he comes to work every day wanting to do his absolute best, and he is always bringing inspiration,” she added.

“Neil Crone is the best too,” she exclaimed. “I’ve worked with him twice too, and Neil is just the funniest guy. As a human being, he is so kind and so funny. He brings such levity and joy, and he infuses humor into his characters. Working with Neil was incredible.”

‘The Love Club: Nicole’s Story’

Bristow also complimented actor Marcus Rosner, who worked with her in “The Love Club: Nicole’s Story.” “Marcus is awesome, we just have the best time. We have a similar way of approaching our work and we have a blast about our experiences as actors and other aspects of the industry such as producing,” she said.

“We both saw eye-to-eye and it was fun working with Marcus, and hopefully, we will work together again,” she added.

In her personal life, she is engaged to be married to her fiance Dustin. “I am getting married in exactly one month,” she underscored. “I am getting ready to be a married lady,” she said with a sweet laugh. “Dustin is doing great, he is back to the grind. He is a very dedicated and a very driven man, and that’s one of the things that I love about him.”

Advice for hopefuls

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “Don’t give up. If you are really in love with what you do, and you are doing the work that is necessary, eventually someone will see that and the work will pay off.”

“If you are willing to put in the hours and the effort, and really fall in love with acting and all aspects of it (the good, the bad, and the ugly) and you don’t give up, then that’s when you find your way. Just keep loving it and don’t give up,” she added.

RomaDrama Live!

She thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the RomaDrama Live! fan event that took place in West Palm Beach, Florida, this past June. “RomaDrama was amazing,” she exclaimed. “I always have so much fun there. It was honestly so much fun and so incredible getting to interact with the fans and to meet new people.”

Bristow had great words for Sarah and Julie of the “Suspenders Unbuttoned” podcast, which were a part of her bridal shower celebration at the event. “The bridal shower was amazing. It was great to see so many familiar faces, I felt so spoiled. So many people came and showed so much support for me and Dustin.”

Success

She defined ultimate success as “finding balance in life.” “For me, it’s working really hard and doing a job that I love but making time for the people in my life that matter. It’s about balance and finding patience. Being a patient person means being a successful person,” she said.

For her fans, she expressed her gratitude. “Thank you for supporting me, for lifting me up, for encouraging me and for being with me every step of the way. I am so honored that I get to do what I do, and I get to do it because of the fans,” Bristow concluded.

To learn more about actress Brittany Bristow, follow her on Instagram and check out her IMDb page.