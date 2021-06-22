Chatting with actress and comedian Beth Behrs

Actress Beth Behrs. Photo Courtesy of Woodbridge Wines

Actress and comedian Beth Behrs of “2 Broke Girls” chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her podcast “Harmonics with Beth Behrs” and her love for baseball, wines, and gardening.

On her daily motivations as an actress, she said, “Honestly, I love life. I love waking up in the morning and I really enjoy it. I have friends, family and a job that I love. I jump out of bed and I get so excited to do what I do.”

She opened up about her partnership with Woodbridge Wines, which is the first official wine of Major League Baseball. They will invite fans to share in their “celebratory firsts” both on and off the field all season long. “I am so excited because two of my favorite things have come together: Woodbridge Wines and Major League Baseball. This is so fun and exciting,” she said.

“It has been a hard year, everybody has gone through a lot, and it’s nice to have our first experience at a baseball game again,” she added. “Wine and baseball are two things that bring people together. It’s time to crack open some bottles and to celebrate. Baseball is back live too so that’s exciting.”

In an effort to help fans kickoff the exciting summer months ahead, Woodbridge is partnering with actress and long-time Orioles fan Beth Behrs to kick off their “Celebratory Firsts” giveaway, which includes all the essentials one needs to cheer on their favorite team or simply toast to a winning day. “I love the Orioles, so it will be so much fun to cheer them on,” she said.

There is an interactive content series in collaboration with Fansided and The Player’s Tribune where fans can submit their “celebratory firsts” and be entered to win a virtual meet-and-greet with some of the top players.

She also opened up about her “Harmonics with Beth Behrs” podcast, which explores the unexpected ways that music and creativity can lead to wellness and healing. For more information on her podcast, check out its official website and follow its Instagram page. “I really wanted to talk to my guests about honestly what get them through their most vulnerable times and challenges with mental health and how creativity has informed that for them. It has been such an amazing project,” she said.

Behrs listed country queen Dolly Parton as the woman that she would love to interview on her “Harmonics” podcast as her dream interview. “Ms. Dolly Parton. We love Dolly,” she said.

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said with a sweet laugh, “Gardening.” “My pandemic hobby has been gardening,” she said. “I am into growing my own food and flowers. Gardening and Woodbridge Wines. It’s 5 o’clock somewhere right?” she added.

“Gardening was probably the main skill that I am still working on and developing, and podcasting,” she admitted.

For young and aspiring actors and comedians, she encouraged them “to make their own opportunities.” “Don’t sit back and wait for them to come to you,” she said. “With iPhones these days, you can shoot some incredible things so get together with friends, write, and produce your own material. Make art.”

When asked if there were any moments in her career that helped define her, she responded, “All of them.” “All of them have defined me and I am not done yet. I have so much more I want to do and I am so grateful with what I have already been able to do. I love to be able to have a platform to use my voice for good. I hope to conitnue to be able to do that,” she said.

Behrs defined the word success as “waking up every day grateful, present, and not missing a moment.”

To learn more about actress and comedian Beth Behrs, follow her on Instagram.