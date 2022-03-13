Connect with us

Chatting with actor and musician Tony Lucca

Published

On March 12, musician and actor Tony Lucca (“The All New Mickey Mouse Club”) sat down and chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos at 90s Con at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

On being a part of 90s Con, he said, “It feels pretty cool since this is a definitive era of pop culture. The ’90s were awesome.”

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, Lucca said, “It’s definitely a unique thing. It spreads out the audience where some people are fans of various streaming platforms. There is a lot of great content out there but it is tricky.”

Advice for hopefuls

For young and aspiring actors, Lucca said, “Believe in what you do. Find a reliable source of accountability and constructive criticism and a good mentor. Focus and channel your passions and your interests.”

Success

Lucca defined the word success as “fulfillment” in life. “Having joy, pleasure, and pride in what you do. Also, satisfaction and contentment with what you get at the end of the day,” he said.

Fans

For his fans, he concluded, “Thank you, it has been a real treat to still be somewhat relevant after 30 years of being at this. As I get older my gratitude grows, especially to have fans that have been with me so long.”

To learn more about Tony Lucca, visit his official website, and follow him on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

