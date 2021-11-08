Chatting with Academy Award winner Marketa Irglova

Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova. Photo Credit: David Cleary

Academy Award winner Marketa Irglova (“Once”) chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her latest projects, music inspirations, and being an artist in the digital age.

Irglova and Glen Hansard are reuniting this spring to grace select stages across North America for the first time in over a decade. The pair came to prominence starring in the film, Once, and they won the Academy Award for “Best Original Song” for their composition “Falling Slowly” in 2008. Their collaboration as The Swell Season followed up the soundtrack a year later with the critically acclaimed album Strict Joy (Anti). The two branched out into solo careers in 2011, though their legacy as a duo has continued to grow exponentially.

On the 15th anniversary of “Once,” she said, “Time really does fly. Sometimes it feels like it was yesterday, other times it feels like it was another lifetime ago. Time is very relative. To have been a part of something that has been so special and inspiring to other people feels really humbling and wonderful. That has encouraged me along the way in everything I do in life.”

Irglova opened up about her Oscar win for “Best Original Song” for “Falling Slowly.” “Winning the Academy Award felt like entering another state of being that I hadn’t entered prior to that moment, and maybe I will never enter again. It’s something that I am very proud of to have happened to me,” she said.

“I have the Oscar in my studio and I see it every day, and it never ceases to blow me away. I have so much gratitude for that. To feel connected to people all across the world really blows me away. That changed everything for me in my life,” she added.

In 2012, “Once: The Musical” debuted and went on to be nominated for 11 Tony Awards, winning eight overall, including the coveted Tony Award for “Best Musical.” It would run for three years on Broadway, tour the world twice over and expose their music to a new legion of fans who have yet to experience them performing together live.

In the time since their last public appearance together in North America, the two have remained in regular contact making the odd appearance on each other’s records or on stages randomly whenever paths would cross.

While their solo careers continue to be their respective focus, the two were recently working on a song together for a yet-to-be-titled project. The idea of doing some shows together was innocently floated and to the good fortune of fans of “Once” and The Swell Season this special short slate of performances was booked.

Regarding her music and songwriting inspirations, Irglova said, “All of the experiences that I gather in life. I always try to work with something that I know because that makes it resonate with me in a way that I enjoy. If I manage to make something very personal and at the same time universal, then I can be sure that there are people out there that are able to connect with it as well, and that’s where I consider the magic to be.”

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, Irglova said, “I really like the fact that music is easily available. I definitely take advantage of that myself, and I love the idea that I can create something and put it out there, and then it’s there for people to hear, and I can create a story around it and package it in a way that makes sense.”

“The digital age gives people the potential to use it in a way that it works for them,” she added.

Over the course of the last decade, “Once” has become a classic and a cultural touchstone being referenced in everything from “The Simpsons” to “Ted Lasso.” The musical is a favorite to be staged by high schools and colleges everywhere with “Falling Slowly” earning a spot as a seasonal favorite for reality competition shows such as “The Voice” and “American Idol.”

Since their last appearance together both Irglova and Hansard have kept themselves busy. Irglova has released three long-form singles in the last two years (“Mother,” “Among the Living,” and “Quintessence”) with a new full-length album planned for 2022. She recently shared a new video for “Among the Living.”

Hansard recently joined Cat Power and Eddie Vedder as the team behind the soundtrack for “Flag Day” and performed as part of Eddie’s new band The Earthlings at the 2021 Ohana Festival. He is also preparing a solo record for 2022.

Her new music video for “Among the Living” may be seen below.

For young and aspiring artists, Irglova said, “Do not be afraid to dream big and to believe that anything is possible because, in my experience, it is possible. With true belief and hard work, you can achieve just about anything.”

“Also, trust in the process and to notice when doors open. The trust along the way and the resonance of something making sense is always rewarded with good results,” she added.

Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, “Transformation.” “I am at a point of transformation in some form. I am re-entering the music scene these days. I took a long break to give birth and raise my three children and I feel like I’ve experienced a lot during that time that has deepened me as a person. I’ve matured and now I’m getting ready to go on tour and release a new record,” she said.

“I am in the metamorphosis stage and my hope is that I am becoming a butterfly. That might be a very long process,” she added.

Touring with Glen Hansard

On March 17, Hansard and Irglova will be performing at the historic Beacon Theatre in New York City. “I am really excited to tour and to play there,” she said. “I have really fond memories of that theater and I love New York and the fact that I will get to be on stage with Glen and play new music together. It is an honor to get another opportunity to play there.”

Regarding her definition of the word success, she explained, “For me, success is being a person of integrity in every situation whether it’s work career-wise, relationships or family. I feel successful when I am following my heart, and when I am doing that with integrity. That’s when I am able to feel a sense of fulfillment.”

For her fans, Irglova concluded about the new music and tour dates, “It gives us a lot of joy to do this tour for the fans, who have been asking us to tour for years, and hopefully, many more shows will follow. We are looking forward to seeing everyone at the concerts. I am very grateful for their continued love and support.”

To learn more about Marketa Irglova, check out their official website.