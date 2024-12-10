Chase Runaway talks about being an artist and performer in the digital age

Chase Runaway. Photo Credit: Courtney Charles.

Chase Runaway chatted about being an artist and performer in the digital age.

How did Chase Runaway come about?

I’ve been an artist and performer all of my life and I started doing drag around 19 years old. The name Chase Runaway comes from my first name actually being Chase and Runaway being a sneaky little pun!

I moved to New York City during the pandemic in 2020, and have been performing and creating all over the city since.

How does it feel to be a part of the Joanne Trattoria family? What do you love most about it?

It feels pretty surreal to be part of the Joanne Trattoria family. As a kid, my number one source of inspiration was Lady Gaga.

If I could tell my 14-year-old self that one day I would be regularly performing at her family’s restaurant, I never would’ve believed you!

What I love the most is exactly what is described. Joanne Trattoria has a total family vibe from who works there to who performs there to the food, everything feels familial. Plus, being Jewish – a big Italian family feels not that different from my own.

How does it feel to be a part of the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology and social media being so prevalent)

Being a millennial, I feel like a person who can remember a time before and the time after. Especially in the past couple of years, things like social media and technology and the platforms we use have completely integrated into everything we do.

As an artist and entertainer, it’s imperative to be able to use social media and technology as a tool to expand your reach to audiences that typically would not be able to find you. The name of the game is always growth.

What do your plans for the future include?

My plans for my future include being able to be a full-time artist living off of the art I do. That can be really challenging with the ebb and flow of life, but I am working towards being able to continuously sustain myself.

I want to keep performing, I want to keep creating exciting new make up looks, I want to do TV and film work. I want to do it all, even the things I don’t know I want to do yet.

What is your advice for young and aspiring entertainers?

The best advice I can give, at least right now, is to not be afraid to hone in on your craft. Because our society is so go-go-go these days, it feels like everyone is so quick to want to jump in to what they do, so you’ll see these young performers immediately trying to work and they don’t even know who they are yet or what they’re strong at.

I’m not saying don’t be brave, I’m saying to spend some time with yourself. Figure out your strength and weaknesses. Practice practice practice. Be an audience member, ask questions.

The most crucial part of my development were the nights where I would just practice my make up over and over and over and I could see myself getting better. That gave me the confidence to go “I’m ready to be in front of the world.”

Were there any moments in your life or career that helped define you?

I feel like I’m constantly being defined and redefined. When my grandma was in hospice, I remember singing to her because she loved to hear me sing.

Although she wasn’t conscious, my family members in the room spending time with her we’re so emotional over me sharing these songs and moments with her. That is one time where I really felt like I can make a difference and that I have power.

I really internalized that moment because I try to bring an emotional point of view into my performances.

Don’t worry, that doesn’t mean that everything is going to be sad! It just means that what I do is important to me and has impact.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

That’s a good question. I think on a more shallow level success for me would mean being able to support myself and thrive on what I wanna do and how I wanna spend my time.

However, on a deeper level, success to me is what I feel after I’ve brought this out of this world performance to life and I’m hearing the audience cheer and clap and maybe a couple of tears are shed.

I get off the stage and I’m told they were so moved or they laughed so hard or they told me what I do as important. That is success. That to me feels like I’m doing what I was meant to do.

What would you like to say to your fans, followers, and supporters?

Thank you and I love you.

To learn more about Chase Runaway, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.