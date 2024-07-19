Charlotte Kirk talks about her latest acting projects

Charlotte Kirk. Photo Credit: Stephanie Girard

British actress Charlotte Kirk chatted about her latest acting projects, which include “The Possession at Gladstone Manor,” “Duchess,” and “Fight or Flight.”

‘The Possession at Gladstone Manor’

On being a part of the new film “The Possession at Gladstone Manor,” she said, “It was amazing. From my past work, I’ve done a few horror films that I’ve co-written and produced. It was nice to do someone else’s horror film as an actress.”

“To work with such horror classics as Lin Shaye and Barbara Crampton was amazing. It’s a good ole fashion ghost story,” she admitted.

“Also, I got to work with Jesse Metcalfe and Darren Weiss, and they were both great. It was a wonderful cast as well. The director K. Asher Levin, who co-wrote it, was incredible as well,” she added.

‘Duchess’

Her forthcoming film “Duchess” will be released on August 9th via Saban Films on digital and On Demand. The movie also stars Colm Meaney, Philip Winchester and Sean Pertwee.

She expressed that “Duchess” was amazing, especially getting to do “a gangster movie with a woman boss.”

“What I love about Duchess is that it has layers to it,” she exclaimed. “It’s a fun roller coaster, action film but it’s about love, betrayal, and power. What makes it even more incredible is that it’s about family and love. It has a story and character development to it… all the fun things that the audience can appreciate.”

‘Fight or Flight’ movie

On working with Dolph Lundgren in the movie “Fight or Flight,” she said, “It was incredible. Dolph and Michael Jai White are absolute legends. They are lovely guys and very humble. That whole experience was such a blessing. We shot it in New Mexico in the wilderness… it was a lot of fun.”

“Working these incredible action figure stars was absolutely amazing,” she said. “Dolph plays the No. 1 hitman, who had a hit out on me because I witnessed something I wasn’t meant to witness.”

“His character was hired to kill me,” she noted. “We ended up going on the run together because he didn’t finish his job. It’s just a real bunch of fun,” she revealed.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Kirk said, “I think it’s great because it gives a lot of filmmakers more opportunities. If it’s on Netflix or Amazon, everyone around the world is going to see your film.”

“You don’t have to rely on cinemas and the studios owning the space. If the film is good enough, word of mouth is very powerful. Ultimately, that is how your film is going to get out there these days. The digital age gives filmmakers opportunities to get their films out there,” she elaborated.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to “just do it.”

“One job leads to another job, leads to another job,” she said. “Today, you can shoot a movie on your iPhone. Networking and doing what you love will get you work, and it will get you noticed. If you are good at it, then one job will give you the next one, and the next thing will lead to another,” she explained.

Future plans

On her future plans, she said, “I want to keep making great movies. I want to entertain people, inspire people, and just keep getting better in my craft. I want to continue working with great actors and directors. I want to carry on the path that I am on.”

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, “Rise to Power.”

If she were to have any superpower, it would be invisibility or flying. “Those would be really fun,” she admitted.

Success

Kirk defined the word success as having “the freedom to do what she wants to do.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Duchess’

For her fans and supporters, Kirk said, “I hope this film gives the fans entertainment and escapism.”

“Also, I hope they come away feeling inspired. It showcases that a normal girl can be badass, and she can be and do as much as a man. It’s a very empowering film for women since it’s a mafia gangster movie with a woman boss,” she concluded.

To learn more about British actress Charlotte Kirk, follow her on Instagram.