Charlie Weber talks about starring in the action crime film ‘The Painter’

Charlie Weber in 'The Painter.' Photo Courtesy of Paramount Movies.

Actor Charlie Weber (“How to Get Away with Murder”) chatted about starring in the new action crime thriller “The Painter.”

The film was directed by actor and stuntman Kimani Ray Smith from a screenplay by Brian Buccellato. “Working with Kimani was great, and him being a stunt coordinator, stunt choreographer, and director, was invaluable to me,” he said. “Kimani helped me through every little nuance of the movie. It was huge that he had that background.”

‘The Painter’

Weber stars opposite Academy Award winner Jon Voight (“Coming Home”) and Madison Bailey (“Outer Banks”). “Working with Madison Bailey was great, she was wonderful in the movie,” he said.

“It was fantastic,” he exclaimed. “I loved the whole experience. I love the character and the action sequences. It was a very fast-paced shoot but it’s a fast-paced movie. I had a great time making it.”

“I really enjoyed my scenes with Jon Voight. He was great, and we got along great,” he said. “I have been very fortunate to stand in front of a few legends over the years in my career, and it is always a very unique experience.”

On playing Peter, Weber remarked, “It was interesting to play a guy who was forced to explore things he buried deep down. We all do that. It was thought-provoking for me as an individual to play that guy, who had no choice but to explore those things.”

“Making these incredible sequences come to life was challenging but also the most rewarding part of making the movie itself,” he said.

In “The Painter,” Weber plays “Peter,” an ex-CIA operative turned painter, who is thrown back into a dangerous world when a mysterious woman from his past resurfaces.

Now, exposed and targeted by a relentless killer and a rogue black ops program, he must rely on skills he thought he left behind in a high-stakes game of survival.

‘How to Get Away with Murder’

Weber called his time on “How to Get Away With Murder.” “That was an incredible experience, and a huge chunk of my life,” he admitted. “It was a very life-altering role that had peaks and valleys, which changed me as a person.”

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Weber said, “It’s incredible that you can reach so many people. We are out in theaters on January 5th with ‘The Painter’ but what is so great is that it will be absolutely everywhere on January 9 because of VOD. It is an amazing time that you can have access like that.”

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, Weber said, “The No. 1 thing is to have drive, dedication, and that fight in you to not give up. That’s universal and timeless. If you have that need inside of you, go for it and see what happens.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Weber revealed, “New Territory.”

“It’s a really new chapter,” he admitted. “I am in a place where I get to control my own fate with movies that I get to do. I started to produce as well, with my partner and manager Bernard Kira. We just acquired a script that we are developing now and I am thrilled about that. I love Bernard.”

“Being a producer is a very different experience and a very different skillset. It has been a fun challenge, I am really enjoying it,” he added.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be “teleportation” because he loves to travel. “That superpower would be phenomenal,” he said.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Weber said, “Enjoying what you have in your life. If you are feeling like you are fulfilling yourself, that’s success.”

Closing thoughts on ‘The Painter’

“I hope viewers have a great time with it,” he said. “It’s a great movie, especially for people that love action. It has a lot of heart and a lot of developed characters. It’s a real movie about real people with a lot of action in it.”

To learn more about actor Charlie Weber, follow him on Instagram.