Charlie J. Webb talks about performing at The Green Room 42

Charlie J. Webb. Photo Courtesy of Charlie J. Webb

Actor and singer Charlie J. Webb chatted about his upcoming show at The Green Room 42 in New York City.

He is an actor, photographer and writer from Atlanta, Georgia. He played the young soldier in the revival of the musical “Parade,” and in “The Notebook” musical, he also performs as an understudy and swing for the characters of Young Noah, as well as for Johnny and Fin).

The final performance of “The Notebook” on Broadway will be on December 15th.

This past summer, Webb was praised by Ingrid Michaelson (the composer of the music for “The Notebook”) for being “so great.”

The Green Room 42 performance

On October 21, Webb will be a part of “At This Performance…” event, which is Stephen DeAngelis’ ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway standbys, understudies and alternates.

The show is produced by Stephen DeAngelis with accompanist Eugene Gwozdz as the musical director. To learn more about this live performance and the roster of performers, click here.

“I’m excited to perform on Monday, I love getting to sing stuff from other musicals and also have fun meeting new people, and being creative,” Webb said.

When asked what fans and listeners can expect at The Green Room 42, Webb revealed, “You can expect some stuff from the notebook as well as another song from my friend’s musical ‘Beau’ that I’m really excited to sing.”

For his fans and supporters, Webb expressed, “To the people that know me, thank you for support… It’s going to be a fun night!”

To learn more about actor and singer Charlie J. Webb, follow him on Instagram.