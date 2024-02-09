Charles Agron talks about ‘Altered Reality’ and the digital age

Charles Agron in 'Altered Reality.' Photo Credit: K Street Pictures.

Actor and filmmaker Charles Agron chatted about his new thriller “Altered Reality.”

An actor, writer, and producer, Agron stars, produces and penned the upcoming movie “Altered Reality.” Aside from Agron, it stars Tobin Bell, Lance Henriksen, and the late Ed Asner; moreover, it was directed by Don E. FauntLeRoy.

“Working with Don, and he is one of the most underrated directors out there. He has had some spectacular credits and they are only going to get better and better,” Agron said.

“Altered Reality” will open in over 300 theaters nationally on February 16 at AMC and Regal Theaters everywhere.

The synopsis is: Oliver’s (Charles Agron) life transforms when gifted a not-yet-existing miracle drug. Riches, unscrupulous pacts, and morphing of past and present create this “Altered Reality,” a tale of redemption and choices.

“It has been really exciting,” he admitted. “It will be coming out next week, and there is a lot of buzz surrounding it now.”

On his inspiration to write this movie, he said, “It is interesting to me because time is always a subject that is important to me. Time is our most precious gift and it’s something that most people take for granted. Your decisions impact your future but you can’t go back if you make a mistake. The past, present, and future are all existing at the same time.”

Agron previously starred, wrote, and produced the horror film “Monday at 11:01 A.M.” which starred Lance Henriksen, Briana Evigan, and Lauren Shaw.

‘Dark House’

He also teamed up with director Victor Salva (“Jeepers Creepers”), and produced and wrote the indie feature “Dark House” starring Lesley-Anne Down (“The Great Train Robbery”) and Tobin Bell (“Saw”). “It is a pleasure to work with Tobin. He is a star and a true professional,” he said.

“Lesley-Ann is an outstanding actress and she has had an amazing career,” he said. “Don is a tremendous director. He and Lesley-Anne are a wonderful couple.”

The digital age

On being an actor and filmmaker in the digital age, Agron said, “For someone like myself, it doesn’t change things too much. There are more outlets than ever.”

“As an independent filmmaker, things have opened up a little bit because there are more avenues. The media is changing with the streaming and VOD. It brings independent filmmakers a chance to get their own audience, which is great,” he elaborated.

“The digital age allows me to make movies that are edgier than before,” he added.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Agron said, “Very Busy.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Altered Reality’

For fans and viewers, he concluded about “Altered Reality,” “I try to create characters that have depth to them. I’ve built characters that are grounded and unique with particular personalities. I want people that watch my movies to think after they walk out of the theater. Hopefully, that happens with ‘Altered Reality’.”

To learn more about actor and filmmaker Charles Agron, check out his IMDb page.