Charlene Amoia talks about ‘Sons of Thunder: Redemption’ on Pureflix

Charlene Amoia. Photo Courtesy of Pureflix

Actress Charlene Amoia (“How I Met Your Mother” fame) chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a part of “Sons of Thunder: Redemption” on Pureflix.

On this experience, she remarked, “It was like being part of a family in the surroundings of a beautiful environment, amazing horses and farm animals and a really lovely group of people. In short, it was pretty much a dream job.”

She had great words about working with Tyler Johnson and the rest of the cast. “Tyler is a very nice and interesting guy. Super committed as an actor and really fun to be around. As a whole, we had really wonderful collective group. We shot six episodes very quickly and often out of order so the cohesiveness of the group really allowed for us to accomplish this and have a lot of laughs along the way,” she said.

Amoia acknowledged that her time on “How I Met Your Mother” was “some of the best experiences in the biz.”

On being an actress in the digital age, Amoia said, “Well it certainly is a very interesting time. I’ve never been crazy about having a constant social media presence as it always feels like it takes you out of the moment you are living in. The changes in streaming and technology have allowed for a lot more content to be produced which isn’t a bad thing for an actor at all. So like anything, there’s the good and bad with all the changes.”

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “Stay true to who you are and keep filling your well. Meaning, go out and find things that continually inspire and move you.”

She listed Amy Adams and Daniel Day-Lewis as her dream acting partners to someday collaborate with in the future.

On her definition of success, she said, “Having a life that is full of meaning and living in joy.”

Amoia concluded about “Sons of Thunder: Redemption, “This is a story that proves that people and circumstances really can change and is that no matter how bad things get, there is always hope on the other side.”

To learn more about Charlene Amoia, follow her on Instagram.