Chandler Massey talks about his new Hallmark holiday film

Chandler Massey. Photo Courtesy of Vortex Media

Three-time Emmy award-winning actor Chandler Massey (“Days of Our Lives”) chatted about his new Hallmark movie “A ’90s Christmas,” which premiered on November 29th.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Chandler Massey.

New Hallmark film ‘A ’90s Christmas’

The synopsis is: A workaholic lawyer destined to spend Christmas alone is transported back to 1999 after an unexpected run in with a particularly wise rideshare driver.

On being a part of the new Hallmark rom-com “A ’90s Christmas,” Massey said, “I really liked it. I watched it last night. I thought it turned out pretty well. It was a really fun shoot.”

Playing the character Matt

On playing Matt in the film, Massey said, “I got to play a much younger version of myself. I’m 34 now and Matt, for most of the movie, was 19. It was scary to do that, but it was fun to try and bring that bold energy I once had to the role.”

“I love some of the old props that we had such as Walkmans and some others. There was a lot of nostalgia,” he added.

Working with Eva Bourne

“Working with Eva Bourne was a lot of fun,” he admitted. “Eva is great. I think she is really talented and a tremendous actor, as well as a fun person to work with and be around.”

“Also, that was the first time I ever had that type of hairstyle, and I didn’t mind it. We were going more for that ‘90s, youthful look,” Massey said.

Lessons learned from this holiday screenplay

On the lessons learned from this holiday screenplay, he shared, “It reminded me of how much I missed that ‘90s era,” he noted about the script of “A ’90s Christmas.”

“We yearn for the era of our childhood. It had an element of early ‘90s sincerity to it,” he added.

Massey on the holidays

Massey noted that he has an affinity for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. “Yesterday, I did a lot of Black Friday shopping for the whole family, so I’ve got everybody covered,” he revealed.

Remembering Drake Hogestyn and Bill Hayes

Massey took the time to pay his respects to the late “Days of Our Lives” actors Drake Hogestyn and Bill Hayes, both of which passed away this year. “Those deaths were extremely sad… They were both two titans,” Massey said.

Massey on Christopher Sean in ‘Ultraman: Rising’

Massey also had kind words about actor Christopher Sean for voicing the lead character in “Ultraman: Rising.”

“Christopher Sean is so talented, and he is such a nice guy too,” Massey said. “Even though he plays my mortal enemy on ‘Days of Our Lives,’ I wish him all the success in the world, and more.”

Massey on Hunter King

Massey also praised Hunter King, who played his leading lady in the Hallmark movie “The Professional Bridesmaid.” “Hunter King is one of my favorites. She is awesome, and she is really a great person too,” Massey said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Massey said, “The Fixer Upper.”

“I bought a house, which is 108 years old. I am a homeowner, and I’ve been fixing it up. The ‘To Do’ list for this house never seems to end, but I am enjoying it. I am learning how to be handy,” he explained.

Superpower of choice

When asked what his superpower of choice would be, he responded, “I would love to have the power to bring people back to life.”

Favorite holiday movies

Massey revealed that his favorite movies include “Home Alone,” “The Big Green,” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

“I would watch ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ with my grandfather, who passed away in June, but we are keeping the tradition alive in his honor,” he recalled.

Favorite motto to live by

On his favorite motto to live by, he shared, “Don’t go dancing without your dancing shoes.”

Best advice you’ve been given

Massey shared some of the best advice that he has ever been given. “It’s not the grades you make, it’s the hands you shake,” he said.“

So basically, it’s about relationships… that’s the most important part of life,” he noted.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, Massey remarked, “Success, to me, means trying to enrich and foster my interpersonal relationships and be a better friend and family member.”

“Success looks like doing that and having deeper and more meaningful relationships,” he added.

Closing thoughts on ‘A ’90s Christmas’

For his fans and supporters, Massey expressed, “I hope this movie brings back memories of past Christmases and fond memories they had in their youth. That would be really sweet, especially to have them reflect on the happy times.”

To learn more about Chandler Massey, check out his IMDb page.