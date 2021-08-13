Chad Michael Murray and Lin Shaye are transformative in the riveting thriller ‘Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman’

Chad Michael Murray in 'Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.' Photo Credit: Dark Star Pictures, Voltage Pictures

Actors Chad Michael Murray and Lin Shaye deliver transformative performances in the new film “Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman,” which was directed by Daniel Farrands. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The film will have a Fathom Release (nationwide on over 750 screens) on August 16 with a U.S. VOD and DVD release to follow on September 3, 2021. It deals with a determined detective, Kathleen McChesney (Holland Roden), that tries to track down the infamous serial killer.

Ted Bundy roams the highways of a gritty 1970s America. Hunting him are intrepid FBI agents Kathleen McChesney and Robert Ressler (Jake Hays), organizers of the largest manhunt in history to apprehend America’s most notorious murderer. Ironically enough, Ressler was the person that ultimately coined the term serial killer.

Murray delivers an extraordinary performance as Ted Bundy, where he delves beyond the surface and truly captures the conscience of the serial killer while creating a creature. The fact that the movie was inspired by true events makes it that much more appealing.

Horror icon and Emmy award-winning actress Lin Shaye (“EastSiders”) portrays Mrs. Louise Bundy, Ted’s mother, and she is devastating, witty, and charming in this role and her acting is subtle and controlled.

Lin Shaye in ‘Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.’ Photo Credit: Dark Star Pictures, Voltage Pictures 2

The Verdict

Overall, “Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman” is a high-adrenaline and gripping thriller by Daniel Farrands. Compliments to Chad Michael Murray and Lin Shaye for their exceptional acting performances as Ted Bundy and Mrs. Louise Bundy respectively, as well as to Farrands for his brilliant direction.

Chad Michael Murray is not afraid to be raw, bold, and vulnerable in this role, and it is perhaps one of his most compelling acting performances to date.

This is a film that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats, while simultaneously scaring the living daylights out of them. It garners an A rating. Well done.