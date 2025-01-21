Chad Michael Collins talks about ‘Sniper: The Last Stand’ film

Chad Michael Collins. Photo Credit: Kasee Shambora.

Actor Chad Michael Collins chatted about starring in the new “Sniper: The Last Stand” movie.

The synopsis is: To stop an arms dealer (Arnold Vosloo) from unleashing a deadly superweapon, Ace sniper Brandon Beckett (Chad Michael Collins) and Agent Zero (Ryan Robbins) are deployed to Costa Verde to lead a group of elite soldiers against an unrelenting militia.

Taking an untested sniper under his wing, Beckett faces his newest challenge: giving orders instead of receiving them.

With both time and ammo running low in a race to save humanity, the team must overcome all odds just to survive.

Experience in ‘Sniper: The Last Stand’

The film was directed by Danishka Esterhazy from a screenplay by Sean Wathen.

On his latest “Sniper: The Last Stand” film, he said, “It comes out on January 21st on digital, and on January 28th will be the DVD release.”

“It was an amazing experience. I love doing these ‘Sniper’ films,” he admitted.

“This is the eighth one that I’ve been a part of. There are 11 films overall. This is gritty, realism, and action with a super high body count and a lot of bad guys. We definitely had a lot of fun with this one,” he elaborated.

Playing Brandon

On playing his character Brandon, Collins said, “Brandon got a chance to try some new stuff on for size in this one. He gets to step more into a leadership role, as well as a mentor role to a young, inexperienced sniper.”

“My character is reunited with Agent Zero, who is played by my co-star Ryan Robbins, who is back for his fourth film,” Collins noted. “So, it’s a really fun ride for Brandon as he does this mission at the request of some secret people that he may or may not know.”

“This probably has the most action anyone has ever seen in an action film. This is a proper action movie,” he admitted.

“You see my character’s pistols, automatic weapons, and flares. There are a lot of explosions and bullets flying as well,” he added.

Collins on Jesse Kove

Collins revealed that he just did the movie with Jesse Kove and that “he got to meet him for the first time.”

“I got to work with Jesse and his father, Martin, at the same time, which is really cool,” Collins said. “Jesse is a great guy; he is a talented actor, and we got to do some military action together.”

‘Edge of Space’ short film

Collins was thrilled to be a part of the “Edge of Space” short film, alongside Kimberly Alexander, Freedom Bridgewater, Gregory Gast, and Jackson Robert Scott.

The synopsis is: Set in 1961, during the height of the US-Soviet space race, an ambitious USAF test pilot is recruited by NASA for a daring suborbital mission in an X-15 hypersonic rocket-powered aircraft with astronomical implications.

“It was a great inspirational short film that I was a part of,” Collins noted. “It has been cleaning up awards at some festivals this past fall and winter.”

“We made it on the Oscars shortlist for a nomination for ‘Live Action Short Film’. We will see later this week if we get the Academy Award nomination,” he added.

“It was a great film to be a part of and it was very inspirational,” he admitted. “I played a fighter pilot in the 1961 Space Race, and we pushed the limits of NASA Airforce technology to try to bust through the stratosphere and overtake Chuck Yeager.”

“Overall, ‘Edge of Space’ was very cool, inspirational, and very well put together, and it deserves all the props that it is getting,” he concluded.

To learn more about Chad Michael Collins, follow him on Instagram.