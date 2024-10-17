CelloVoci talks about their new album and Carnegie Hall show

CelloVoci. Photo Credit: Duc Nguyen.

Musical duo Branden & James and Effie Passero of CelloVoci chatted about their new album “Happy Days” and Carnegie Hall show.

How did you approach the song selection for “Happy Days”?

James: In selecting songs for our first album together, we wanted listeners to get a glimpse of what one of our shows is like with some group collaborations and also some moments for us each to shine.

We jokingly describe our performances as like a game of musical chairs because we each take turns playing the piano and we all sing.

Even though I haven’t been able to get Effie or Branden to play the cello yet, we like to keep things interesting for ourselves by playing in different combinations.

The songs on the album definitely reflect this and we hope that we’ve been able to communicate some of the synergy that people experience from the three of us at our live shows.

What inspires your music and songwriting?

Effie: I get a lot of inspiration from my heartbreaks! I try to write songs that people can relate to about all sorts of different types of relationships and love. There are good ones that end mutually, and then there are the tragic disappointments.

Even if you end up being the villain of your own story sometimes, it’s the vulnerability I try to capture. I can write an ‘80s inspired ballad, or an 11 o’clock musical theater number, but I cant write them without being totally emotionally open.

Can you tell us about your upcoming show at Carnegie Hall? What can we expect?

James: We wanted our show at Carnegie Hall on October 17th to be a really special night. We’ve selected a program that features many songs from our album with a couple surprises in there too.

Performing in that hallowed hall with such rich artistic history, we wanted to elevate our sound from the norm, so we’ve been working hard arranging music for the three of us plus a chamber ensemble consisting of string quartet, piano, bass and guitar.

Attendees can expect us to bare our souls on stage, and deliver a two-hour performance full of heart and bravado.

How does it feel to be sharing the stage with the ever-talented Effie Passero?

Branden: Sometimes I still pinch myself whenever Effie opens her mouth and I’m on stage next to her. I truly believe she is the greatest female vocalist of our time.

Despite her insane travel schedule and fame she’s found with Postmodern Jukebox, I’m mostly grateful that she’s been so committed to getting CelloVoci off the ground.

Effie makes me the best version of my singer-self, and I couldn’t be luckier to call her a duet partner.

How does it feel to be artists in the digital age? (Now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)

Branden: I wish I could say it was exciting to be an artist in the digital age, but in many ways, I feel that social media has watered down the thrill of finding new talent, and “stars” amongst us.

Certainly it has helped discover some stars we might not have otherwise known, but I don’t know that’s it has necessarily helped us find the most talented people in the haystack.

I’m a traditionalist when it comes to music, and I truly believe one must have actual skill and talent to be worthy of the world’s adulation. I don’t always see this as being the case in the modern era.

The necessity to create new content so often feels forced and inorganic. With that said, our social media platforms are sort of like a personal walkie-talkie where we can directly connect with our fans and followers.

Before streaming and technology, we never had such direct access to our admirers. Like most technological advances, there are things about it that are both good and bad.

What is your advice for young and aspiring artists?

Effie: My advice for young and aspiring artists is to get out and sing wherever, whenever! Open mics and karaoke were my havens when I was a teenager. I would go try new material at open mics, and meet lots of like-minded musicians and poets.

Even if your original pieces don’t go over well, or maybe you sang a song at karaoke that wasn’t perfect for your range- you’re getting out there.

Practicing being in front of any crowd is really important because stage presence is a huge factor as you get older and more seasoned. So get out and go get ’em!

Which artists would you like to someday do a dream duet with?

Effie: My dream duet would be with Adele, honestly. I feel like between both of our voices and our personalities we would probably be a riot together on stage.

Another just for legend factor would be Ann Wilson. Her voice just soars and takes over. Its incredible.

What does the word success mean to you?

James: I used to think the word success meant being in the top one percent of performers, like Beyonce or Lady Gaga – touring the world, playing arenas and being a household name earning millions of dollars.

A few years ago, an agent mentioned in passing that its possible to make a very good living from performance whilst being relatively unknown.

This idea was somewhat of a comforting revelation and now I think success means doing what we love (performing) and being true to ourselves as artists, while earning enough to enjoy the life we envision.

Yes, its true we dream of playing to bigger audiences in amazing venues and earning more money, (private jet, anyone?) but Id say, by these standards, were already enjoying a fair amount of success. Were certainly enjoying the adventure anyway.

What would you like to say to your fans about your new album and Carnegie Hall show?

Branden: This album and this Carnegie Hall show are a love letter to our fans. They have been with us ever since the three of us broadcast our first virtual concert together during the pandemic.

They have shown up to our concerts around the USA and Mexico, introduced us to their friends, and are solely responsible for the success of CelloVoci.

Thanks for getting us to the greatest concert stage in the world. We are eternally grateful for you.

