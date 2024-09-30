Celebrity dancer James Dhaiti on performing with global stars

James Dhaiti. Photo by Melika Dez ©James Dhaiti

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

James Dhaiti is a name that has become synonymous with achievement in the dance world. From his humble beginnings in Laval, a city just outside Montreal, to the grand stages of Los Angeles, Dhaiti’s journey is a testament to hard work, resilience, and an undying passion for dance. His story is one of inspiration, marked by significant milestones and unforgettable performances.

As a young dancer, Dhaiti faced numerous challenges. Balancing advanced classes and over 14 hours of dance practice weekly left little time for social activities. However, he made a choice to prioritize his dream, often missing family gatherings, birthday parties, and school trips. This focus and dedication paid off, as he began to make a name for himself in the dance community.

Dhaiti’s early experiences on stage and television in Canada and his U.S. training played a crucial role in shaping his career. These opportunities allowed him to build confidence and understand the type of dancer he wanted to be. Performing on big stages in the U.S., with their higher stakes, became more manageable thanks to his early Canadian experiences. Winning the Hip-hop Canada title in 2015 was a turning point, proving that his hard work, consistency, and determination could lead to success. This victory validated his decision to pursue a career in dance, motivating him to take his training more seriously.

James Dhaiti dancing in Fame. Photo by Laurence Labat ©James Dhaiti

His journey took a significant step forward in 2022 when he achieved his 2014 dream of moving to Los Angeles. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed his plans, but Dhaiti was undeterred. Inspired by a performance by Marie-Mai that he witnessed at the Bell Centre, he realized that Los Angeles was the place to be if he wanted to tour with A-list artists. His transition to LA was smoother than expected, thanks to his annual training trips to the city and New York, which helped him build a network of friends and choreographers.

“When I decided that I was going to move to LA, I realized that it meant I had to say goodbye to my family and my friends and in a way my career that I’ve built in Canada. Yes, I wasn’t a stranger in LA, but I still had to rebuild a life for myself there,” said James.

One of Dhaiti’s most memorable experiences was joining Kendrick Lamar’s world tour. This opportunity felt like a gift, particularly because it was Lamar’s first tour featuring a group of dancers, all of whom were black. Performing every night for six months with a rapper he admired was surreal. Another highlight was dancing with Rihanna at the Super Bowl, an event that marked her stage comeback. Despite the physically and mentally draining rehearsals, Dhaiti cherished the experience, noting how it pushed him to his limits.

Dancing with BlackPink at Coachella presented its own set of challenges, particularly performing outdoors. The dusty environment required extra energy, but Dhaiti was proud to share the stage with the group, seeing them as kindred spirits who also pursued their dreams despite the odds. Similarly, performing with Karol G at the VMAs was a major milestone. Just two years prior, Dhaiti watched the VMAs on his computer, dreaming of the day he would perform on that stage. This achievement not only boosted his confidence but also underscored his talent and dedication.

Top: James Dhaiti dancing at Super Bowl with Rihanna; Bottom: James dancing with Karol G. Photos courtesy of ©James Dhaiti

Preparing for major performances requires both physical and mental readiness. Dhaiti has a routine that includes jumping jacks, push-ups, and jumps to activate his body. He also takes a moment to hug his castmates, which helps him relax and connect with them one last time before the performance. Mentally, he reminds himself to have fun and to showcase his talent to the world.

Reflecting on his journey, Dhaiti acknowledges the obstacles he faced, particularly the rejections. Before booking Kendrick Lamar’s tour, he was cut from five auditions. These setbacks could have easily shaken his confidence, but Dhaiti remained steadfast, believing in his talent and staying true to himself. Patience and timing, he learned, are key to success.

Dhaiti during a performance of Fame. Photo courtesy of ©James Dhaiti

“Make sure that if you’re pursuing this career, it is because of your love and passion for dance. And once you’ve decided that this is what you want to do don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it! Keep your head down, work hard, do your research, don’t give up, and keep the passion alive!” James says to young dancers aspiring to succeed in the dance industry.

Looking to the future, Dhaiti hopes to tour again, possibly with Kendrick Lamar, and explore new opportunities in the film and fashion industries. He envisions a dance industry that better reflects the quality and effort of dancers’ work, advocating for improved conditions and rates. He feels that addressing these changes with respect and professionalism will help the industry to evolve constructively.