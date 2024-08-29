Celebrating Francesco Albera’s expertise in live music engineering

Photo courtesy of Francesco Albera

Live audio engineering often goes unnoticed despite being a crucial element in the entertainment industry. It requires a balance of skill and precision to ensure each live performance is delivered as intended, enhancing the experience for the audience. This meticulous craft is where Francesco Albera excels — a skilled audio engineer whose journey began with a simple need: to record his own music at home.

What started as a necessity evolved into a fervent passion. From his home studio in Italy, Francesco’s curiosity and dedication grew, leading him to Los Angeles in 2022. Here, he honed his skills at the Musicians Institute and quickly transitioned into the professional realm. He has worked on various live events, including performances at Hollywood’s Bourbon Room and large outdoor festivals. It is within these dynamic and challenging settings that Francesco’s expertise has been evident.

Discovering the live sound experience

Francesco’s journey into live audio engineering began out of necessity. As a teenager passionate about songwriting, he lacked the financial means to access professional studios. This led him to save up and buy equipment, as he recalls, “I saved up some money and bought the basic inexpensive audio gear to record myself at home,” laying the foundation for his future in audio engineering.

Transitioning to live sound presented distinct challenges and differences from the studio environment. In a studio, there is the luxury of experimenting with different options to perfect a track. However, in live settings, everything happens in that moment, leaving little room for experimentation. Additionally, live venues often lack the precise acoustic design of studio spaces, which are meticulously constructed for optimal sound quality. In live venues, everything sounds larger due to the open spaces, creating a more immersive experience for both the audience and the engineer. This dynamic environment requires adaptability and a keen understanding of how sound travels and interacts within different spaces.

Live mixing experience

One of Francesco’s experiences mixing a live event in the USA proved to be both thrilling and challenging. It took place in a small club in Hollywood, where he worked with an indie pop/rock band known for their synth sounds and intricate use of keyboards and guitar pedals. The event became particularly challenging when one of the band members arrived late, leaving no time for a proper soundcheck. “I didn’t know how their instruments or vocals were gonna be like and, most importantly, how all of them were gonna sound in that particular venue space,” Francesco explains, describing the uncertainty he faced.

As the show began, Francesco had to quickly do all the basic first technical adjustments and build the foundation of the sound of the band. Despite the initial uncertainty, the band’s talent and captivating music eased the process. This experience tested his ability to adapt under pressure and reinforced his interest in live sound engineering.

Preparing for major venues

When preparing for live events at major venues like The Bourbon Room or Pershing Square, Francesco emphasizes that preparation is key, making it a point to arrive early to ensure the sound system is fully functional. This early arrival allows him to set up the mixing console and verify that all necessary audio equipment is in place, creating a proper sound scene for the show.

Francesco highlights the crucial role of organization in live sound engineering, explaining that it is essential for quickly resolving issues that may arise during a performance. He notes, “If an issue occurs in the middle of the show, like the guitar sound stops coming out from the speakers, if you are organized, you can fix the problem in a few seconds.” This proactive approach not only helps him swiftly address technical issues but also ensures that the performance runs smoothly, preventing frustration for the band and disappointment for the audience. His attention to detail and thorough preparation contribute to the success of live events.

Memorable moments at the Bourbon Room

One of Francesco’s most memorable experiences at The Bourbon Room was working with the renowned Debbie Gibson on her “Winterlicious” music show. The event, which took place just days before Christmas, was more than just a concert; it was a full-scale production that brought the festive spirit to life. “She’s such a talented artist,” Francesco recalls, highlighting Gibson’s performance of her eleventh studio album, Winterlicious, alongside a fantastic band.

The show was enriched by elaborate decorations and dancers that complemented the Christmas atmosphere. Visuals on LED video walls further enhanced the audience’s experience, creating a captivating spectacle. A standout moment was when Gibson invited the multi-talented musician Sean Thomas to join her on stage, adding another layer of excitement to the performance. Reflecting on the evening, Francesco notes, “With her performance, she really made all of us a gift,” underscoring the special connection between the artist and her audience on that magical night.

In addition to “Winterlicious,” Francesco had the opportunity to work with several other high- profile events at The Bourbon Room. He mixed live sound for the legendary rock band Sweet, bringing their iconic hits to life for an energized crowd. He also played a key role in events featuring actor Bryan Callen and comedian Michael Blaustein. Francesco’s expertise was further showcased during performances by comedian Ron G and Nigel Ng, famously known as Uncle Roger, whose comedy acts were met with roaring laughter. These diverse experiences allowed Francesco to hone his skills and contribute to a wide range of unforgettable moments at the venue.

Photo courtesy of Francesco Albera

Handling live event challenges

Handling unexpected issues is a common challenge in live audio engineering, and Francesco Albera emphasizes the importance of quick thinking and preparedness. “Issues at live events happen all the time,” Francesco notes, underscoring the unpredictable nature of such performances. His approach involves meticulous organization and attention to detail, enabling him to swiftly address problems as they arise.

This methodical preparation ensures that he maintains clear control over things, allowing for rapid troubleshooting and resolution of technical issues. This skill is crucial in live settings,

where any delay can disrupt the performance and affect the audience’s experience. Francesco’s ability to fix problems in a matter of seconds highlights his expertise and composure under pressure, qualities that are essential for a successful career in live sound engineering.

Adapting to different venues and genres

Adapting audio engineering techniques to different venues and genres is a nuanced process. Each venue presents unique acoustic challenges, influenced by factors such as the room’s shape, materials, and even the air’s humidity. “The first thing to do is understand how that room sounds and make overall basic adjustments using tools like the EQ so that the room then is ready for the show,” Francesco notes, emphasizing the importance of this initial setup.

When dealing with various genres, Francesco tailors his approach to suit the specific needs of the music. For instance, with a rock band, drums are the foundation, and it’s essential to balance loud guitars with clear vocals, which might involve using more compression or reverb on certain instruments. In contrast, mixing an acoustic set requires a different focus, where every detail and sound of the guitar and the voice must be clearly heard. Francesco might use more reverb to enhance the vocals, ensuring that the delicate nuances of the performance are captured. This adaptability and attention to detail allow him to deliver high-quality sound, regardless of the venue or genre.

The “80s Forever” event

Francesco’s experience mixing live music at the “80s Forever” event at Pershing Square was both rewarding and challenging. He had the pleasure of working with the iconic band When in Rome, who were joined on stage by Chazzy Green, creating an outstanding performance that captivated the audience. “It was a beautiful experience! I love the band When in Rome,” Francesco recalls, highlighting the vibrant atmosphere created by the thousands of attendees.

Mixing in an open space like Pershing Square presents unique challenges, as sound behaves differently without the confines of walls. “Sound tends to dissipate faster because there are no walls,” he explains, adding that outdoor settings require careful management of background noise and precise adjustments to ensure clarity. Francesco’s preparation involved meticulous organization, anticipating potential issues, and adapting his techniques, such as using more reverb and delay or increasing the volume of low-frequency instruments like the bass and kick drum. This attention to detail ensured that the audience could fully appreciate the nuances of the live performance. “Mixing in an open space is such a beautiful experience,” he reflects, emphasizing the unique challenges and rewards of outdoor events.

Managing pressure in live events

Facing the pressure of live events, especially at a significant venue like Pershing Square, Francesco approached the task with a blend of excitement and a sense of responsibility. His strategy was straightforward yet effective: “I personally tried to focus just on mixing and on making the band sound the best!” This singular focus helped him manage the inherent pressure of live sound engineering, allowing him to deliver an outstanding audio experience for both the band and the audience.

The future of live audio engineering is likely to see continued technological advancements, and professionals like Francesco are poised to influence this evolution. His experiences and methodologies combine traditional audio engineering principles with modern innovations. As Francesco continues to work in live music engineering, his contributions may influence and inspire future audio engineers.