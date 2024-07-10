Celebrate your fandom with Funko’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ collaboration

Funko’s Pop! Yourself figures inspired by 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Funko is launching its Deadpool and Wolverine cosplay options for their customizable figures, Pop! Yourself, at San Deigo Comic-Con.

The excitement around Marvel Studio’s upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie has been unreal, essentially beginning the moment star Ryan Reynolds confirmed he convinced Hugh Jackman to don the claws and yellow and black spandex again. And the franchise’s second sequel has only gained momentum in recent months as the film’s release date approaches. So, it’s unsurprising Funko is not only jumping on the hype train with new Pop! figures for the superhero picture, but earning their own car by debuting a Pop! Yourself experience inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

This is the first time fans will be able to get licensed accessories with their personalized figures. Each day of the con, fans can line up at the activation station for the chance to create their own cosplay character modeled after either Deadpool or Wolverine, complete with a character body and two additional accessories. They will also receive exclusive Comic-Con packaging, a surprise “buddy” collectible and two exclusive accessory options, including a Deadpool VIP lanyard and a TVA-inspired device. The exclusive Comic-Con experience will cost $50 USD.

“Last year, we introduced our Pop! Yourself program to our fans and the response has been beyond what we could have ever imagined,” said Johanna Gepford, SVP, Revenue. “Celebrating our one-year anniversary by directly engaging with the deep-rooted fandom of our Funko community allows us to immerse our fans in all things Funko at the epicenter of pop culture with our brand-new cosplay experience inspired by Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Funko Pop! figures inspired by ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Fans who cannot attend SDCC will still have an opportunity to participate from home beginning on Wednesday, July 24, when they can purchase a $20 limited edition ‘attach pack’ alongside the standard Pop! Yourself collectible from Funko’s website.

Con-goers will find the Pop! Yourself station at Funkoville International Airport, Funko’s unique booth experience, located on the SDCC floor, which will also feature dedicated spaces for each of the company’s brands: Funko, Loungefly, Mondo and the soon-to-be released AAA video game, Funko Fusion. SDCC runs from Wednesday, July 24 to Sunday, July 28, 2024.