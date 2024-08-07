Ceaser Smith talks about his Canadian and USA Tour, mental health, and overcoming rheumatoid arthritis

Ceaser Smith. Photo Courtesy of Japs Photography

Australian performer, social influencer, and mental health advocate Ceaser Smith chatted about his Canadian and USA Tour, as well as coping with rheumatoid arthritis.

Smith is passionate and open about sharing his recovery story on overcoming rheumatoid arthritis. He also wants to raise awareness on the significance of mental health.

Roger Lee once said: “Stay strong during this difficult time. You might not see the light yet, but you will find it soon.” This quote applies to Ceaser Smith.

Recently, Smith has been touring Canada and the United States as part of the 2024 “Magic Men Australia” World Tour.

Canadian Tour

Regarding the Canadian Tour,” Smith remarked, “It was amazing. It was a good experience it was great to be back. It is one of my favorite places to travel. To still see so many familiar faces and supporters come back this year to see our show was incredible.”

“The Canadian crowd never disappoints. I am looking forward to coming back next year because Canada is consistently amazing,” he said. “One thing is for sure… In Canada, they know how to party.”

Working with Forrest Jones Entertainment

Smith also praised the tour’s promoter Forrest Jones of Forrest Jones Entertainment.

“Forrest has been amazing and brilliant to work with. He has made my life so much easier. 90 cities and one promoter… Wow, he is really good at his job, and we have a great relationship together both on a professional and on a personal level,” Smith explained.

West Coast Tour in the USA

“Our Tour dates so far in the West Coast of the United States have been unbelievable,” he admitted. “I really didn’t know what to expect when we first landed on American soil. The fans here in America have been very dedicated and very respectful.”

Affectionately known as “The Muffin Man,” he is thrilled that his fans bring him muffins at his shows. “I think they do that just to support me,” he said, effusively.

Smith is also known as the “personal assistant” (PA) of social influencer and Channing Tatum doppelganger Will Parfitt.

Greatest lessons learned from touring: Building culture

“Being on this World Tour, has taught me a lot about culture and being around people that I want to be around,” he said about the most important lessons he has learned from touring.

“Culture is a very big thing,” he noted. “Surround yourself around being and engaging people, especially people that bring positivity into your lives.”

“When you surrounded yourself with positive and influential people, that makes all the difference,” he added.

Morgan Wallen concert

In addition, Smith is looking forward to attending his first-ever Morgan Wallen concert on Thursday, August 8th in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. “I can’t wait to see him for the first time,” he exclaimed.

“A fan gave me two tickets to come to Morgan’s show, and I just couldn’t believe it. I’ve been a fan of his for a long time,” he revealed.

“Morgan has grown so quickly; he is just unreal,” Smith said, praising country superstar Morgan Wallen.

Upcoming New Jersey show

On August 31, he will be performing at the Carteret Performing Arts Center in New Jersey, as part of Magic Men Australia.

“I can’t wait to come over to New Jersey,” he admitted. “This show will be at the back end of our touring schedule, and I am really looking forward to it.”

“The same holds true for the Citizens House of Blues show on September 1st in Boston,” he added.

Smith shared that he hopes to perform in Miami, Florida, and New York City, when they return to America for their tour in 2025.

Best advice that he has ever been given

On the best advice that he has ever been given, he stated, “Never give up.”

“Chase your dreams,” he underscored. “There were many times over the years that I was told by my doctors to stop touring and performing due to my rheumatoid arthritis condition, however, I didn’t take their advice, and I am still here two years later performing.”

“I am still here on a World Tour, traveling the world, doing what I love doing, and being on the big stage. Just never give up. Advice isn’t always right. Using your motivation and discipline is what gets you through it,” he added.

Defining moment: Living with Rheumatoid arthritis

Smith acknowledged that a defining moment for him is “coping and living with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).”

“I’ve learned more about myself over the last 3.5 years having RA, and I’ve been tested more in my life than I’ve ever been tested,” he noted. “This has helped motivate me as well.”

Smith is a firm believer that it is the adverse times that make us stronger in life. “I feel I was put here for a reason and that’s to help discover myself and see what my mental health level is, and to help other people that are going through the same thing because I am a normal guy too,” he said.

“I want people to see that if I can get through everyday things, then other people can overcome those struggles as well. My attitude has helped me a lot in life,” he added.

Mental health in the digital age

“Mental health is very important, especially in this digital age,” he said. “I am doing a lot of studying about it, at the moment. I am slowly doing a transition over into mental health because I think it is so heavily overlooked at.”

“I would like to help people that are going through their own daily mental health struggles,” he added.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he revealed, “The Closing.” “I’m definitely at the back end of my career,” he admitted.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be to “heal people.”

“People would be able to touch me, and I would be able to heal them mentally, physically, and emotionally,” he said.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, Smith said, “Success means having a balanced lifestyle. It does not necessarily mean having a lot of money. It is about having a balanced lifestyle with relationships, money, and family.”

Closing thoughts on the USA Tour

For their fans and supporters, Smith remarked about their USA Tour, “I hope people come and see how engaged we are with the crowd. We are everyday people, and we engage with the audience as if they are a part of our family.”

“I hope the New Jersey fans get ready… It is at the closure of our tour, and it is going to go off with a bang,” he concluded.

To learn more about Ceaser Smith, follow him on Instagram and TikTok.