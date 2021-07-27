Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Catharine Daddario talks about her new film ‘Donna Stronger Than Pretty’

Actress Catherine Daddario chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about starring in the film “Donna Stronger Than Pretty,” which was directed by Jaret Martino.

Published

Catharine Daddario
Catharine Daddario. Photo Courtesy of Sela Shiloni
Catharine Daddario. Photo Courtesy of Sela Shiloni

Actress Catharine Daddario chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about starring in the film “Donna Stronger Than Pretty,” which was directed by Jaret Martino.

It is a romantic tragedy, an unlove story, that spans three decades in the life of a gentle young woman, Donna, as she tries to live up to the traditions and expectations of her Italian roots and of the “American Dream.”

That dream becomes a living nightmare and nearly breaks her until she finds the silent force of her inner voice and breaks free from a husband who refuses to be responsible to her, himself, their family, or even his own dreams.

“It was really cool to be a part of this film,” she said. “Obviously, this is Jaret Martino’s passion project and it’s very personal for him. It is really crazy the number of people that have been affected by domestic violence. Everyone on set took this very seriously. It was a really nice set to be on.”

The synopsis of the film is as follows: A young mother’s “American Dream” turns into a living nightmare, until she finds the inner strength to listen to a voice she hadn’t heard before: her own.

On being an actress in the digital age, she said, “You do the work, and work begets work. It’s all about passion and everything. The digital age is both good and bad. As a consumer of media, I love all of the streaming platforms. As an actor, you want to do the art, you want to work.”

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “Be sure that you really want to do this and that there is nothing else that brings you joy. That’s No. 1, otherwise, you will not have the same energy. Then, work, work, work. Go to class and get together with your friends and practice. Read plays and movie scripts, and watch videos online that teach you how to watch a movie, analytically. All of these things are available now.”

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, “Climbing through the window and side entrance.” “That’s where I feel I am at,” she said.

Daddario defined the word success as “being able to pay rent from acting.” “That is always the dream for actors,” she said. “Success means happiness and peace of mind.”

For her fans, she concluded about the film”Donna Stronger Than Pretty,” “Domestic violence is very prevalent and it should not be talked about in whispers. You can step in and I want people to feel comfortable doing that. I want people to feel comfortable talking about the subject, which is tough to talk about.”

To learn more about actress Catharine Daddario, follow her on Instagram.

In this article:Actress, Catharine Daddario, donna stronger than pretty, Film
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He is a consecutive five-time "Best of Long Island" winner that has won such categories as "Best Author," "Best Blogger," "Best Poet," "Best Twitter Account" and the coveted "Best Long Island Personality" twice.

You may also like:

World

Key UN climate science talks open amid floods, fires

Nearly 200 nations start online negotiations Monday to validate a UN science report.

20 hours ago

Life

Major medical groups call for mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for all healthcare workers

Amid pushbacks against requiring coronavirus vaccinations for cruise ships and NFL players, there is now a new lobby for mandatory vaccination.

15 hours ago

Life

Canada's new governor general, Inuit advocate Mary Simon

Mary Simon, who on Monday became the first indigenous person to be named governor general of Canada, has fought to preserve her people's way...

14 hours ago

World

US veterans department becomes first agency to adopt vaccine mandate

The US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) said Monday its more than 100,000 health care personnel would have to get Covid-19 shots.

19 hours ago