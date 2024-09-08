Catching up with Will Parfitt: USA Tour and fans

Will Parfitt. Photo Courtesy of Will Parfitt

Will Parfitt is an Australian-based performer, model, and social influencer. He chatted about the finale of his 2024 USA tour.

A Channing Tatum doppelganger, Parfitt sat down and chatted with this journalist prior to his show at the Carteret Performing Arts Center in New Jersey, as part of Magic Men Australia.

At this New Jersey show in Carteret, Parfitt was shared the stage with Carlos Jay, Ceaser Smith, Yung Beau, Ossie McLean, and Nic Murray.

Parfitt on touring the United States and Canada

On touring the United States for the second time, Parfitt remarked, “It feels good and fresh. I can do another six months.”

Prior to this, back in May and June, Parfitt and his fellow dancers and performers toured Canada (as part of their North American Tour). “Canada was so much fun,” Parfitt admitted. “We had a great time there. It felt like a big party.”

Will Parfitt at the Carteret Performing Arts Center in New Jersey. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

When asked what the USA and Canadian tour have taught him about himself, Parfitt jokingly laughed, “Touring North America has taught me that I’m an alcoholic.”

“It actually taught me how much I love the United States,” he exclaimed. “America is so good, and I want to come back.”

“We want to bring a lot more shows here in 2025. We definitely want to perform in New York City. The USA has been unreal, and it has been so good,” Parfitt added.

Will Parfitt on Carlos Jay

Parfitt also praised Carlos Jay, whom he affectionately calls the “Mr. Miyagi

of the group. “Carlos is the best, he loves doing this, and he rocks the stage,” Parfitt said.

Parfitt on Forrest Jones Entertainment

Parfitt also thanked the promoter of Forrest Jones Entertainment.

“It has been great working with Forrest Jones Entertainment. Forrest is the gentle giant, and a good ole friend, Parfitt said. “Forrest has done well, and he has booked us in some really good venues throughout the USA.”

Will Parfitt on his fans

For the fans and followers, Parfitt said, “A big thank you to each and every one of you for coming to see us on this tour. To everyone who has followed us on social media, we love you very much.”

To learn more about Will Parfitt, follow him on Instagram and TikTok.