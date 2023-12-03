Catching up with Tyler Hynes: ‘Never Been Chris’d’

Tyler Hynes. Photo Credit: Joshua Shultz

Actor Tyler Hynes chatted about his new Hallmark movie “Never Been Chris’d,” and he shared some of his favorite mottos to live by.

‘Never Been Chris’d’ film

The synopsis is: Home for the holidays, BFFs Naomi and Liz reconnect with high school crush Chris Silver (Tyler Hynes). A complex love triangle forms, forcing them to take stock of their lives and find the value of friendship.

“It was nice, everybody was really sweet. It was a nice opportunity to be in service of a story that was a little bit different. It’s a love story where friendship was more of a focus and that was an interesting prospect. One of the main complaints was that I wasn’t in the movie enough, which I understand, but there was a lot going on during the strike.”

“I thought that the idea of a friendship love story was nice,” he admitted. “The ladies were lovely, and I think they did a splendid job.”

2023 Christmas Con in New Jersey

Hynes is looking forward to Christmas Con, which will take place on December 8, 9, and 10, 2023, at the New Jersey Expo Center in Edison, New Jersey.

“I am going to march out like I always do, and I will try to have as many nice and sincere moments as I possibly can, and have a good time,” he said. “I am going to bring a friend, Joshua Shultz with me, where I will fly him for the whole trip, who will be filming video.”

“Joshua, being the talent that he is, will be able to take photos of the fans’ experiences and it will be a way for the fans to have photos of themselves and their friends by my friend. I thought that would be an interesting and fun opportunity. Chevy Chase is going to be there this year, so that’s exciting.

“My man, Andrew Walker, will be there. We will all be next to each other, and we will be joined by Kimberley Sustad.”

When asked if they are going to do their Christmas Con photo ops in costumes, he revealed, “We are trying to figure that out right now… so stay tuned.”

“I hope people have a good time with each other, make good friendships and great memories. I hope everyone takes the experience in as a vacation,” he added.

Visiting Greece

This summer, Hynes shared that his plan is to get out to Greece again. “I feel like Greece is such a big part of my life,” he admitted.

“I went to Milos, Ios, Crete, Santorini, as well as Paros and Antiparos. I went on a boat, and I got dropped on a big island, where I was the only person on the entire island… they came back a few hours later and they picked me up… it was the greatest thing ever. I can’t wait to go back. I definitely want to hit some more islands there,” Hynes elaborated.

SAG-AFTRA strike outcome

Hynes is thrilled that the SAG-AFTRA strike is finally over. “The people who really create the fabric that is these movies need to be supported and represented, and we need to make sure that they can make a living,” he said.

“I think it was very admirable for people sticking the strike out, and everybody who endured that experience. I have a lot of respect for the folks who were leading that whole situation. I can’t imagine that was easy; it was an incredibly stressful time in everyone’s life… but it was a huge victory,” he explained.

“We have to prioritize the right things and human beings making good art should be prioritized above all else,” he added.

Roma Drama event in Chicago last year

Hynes recalled doing the Roma Drama event in Chicago last Decembe. “That was a special experience, especially having everybody participate with the movie in person,” he admitted.

“It was really rewarding to see Paul Campbell’s live reaction to the fans’ experience of the movie ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’.”

Favorite mottos to live by

On his favorite motto to live by, Hynes said, “Too much of anything is too much, and that is applicable to everything.”

“Also, if you want people to be thoughtful of you or what you are doing and what you are making, you have to be thoughtful in what you are doing and making yourself,” he said.

“This world seems to be pace and speed over thoughtfulness and craftmanship. You get what you put into things,” he added.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Hynes said with a sweet laugh, “Chill.”

Hallmark actors he would like to work more with

When asked about which actors he would like to work more with in the Hallmark realm, he responded, “I really like Brooke D’Orsay, she is a lovely human being and I’ve enjoyed interacting with her. Erin Krakow and I would love to work together again.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Hynes said, “Success means being the person you want to be while doing the things that you want to be doing. I want to maintain a certain dynamic and sincerity and pureness to what it is that I am conducting myself and that comes with balance.”

To learn more about Tyler Hynes, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.