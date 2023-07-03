Catching up with Stephen Kramer Glickman of ‘Big Time Rush’

Stephen Kramer Glickman. Photo Credit: Brianne Johnson

Actor and comedian Stephen Kramer Glickman (“Big Time Rush” fame) chatted about his latest endeavors, which include “The Guest List,” and his cover of “Montero.”

He is a comedian, actor, musician and podcast host (“The Night Time Show”), who is based in Los Angeles, California.

‘Big Time Rush’

In the hit Nickelodeon series “Big Time Rush,” he played the iconic role of Gustavo, which catapulted him to worldwide fame. “That has been an interesting thing lately,” he said.

“During the pandemic, the show was on Netflix, and it was trending for six to eight months. All the kids that grew up watching it are now in their 20s, and they re-watched it,” he said.

“All my fans from the show in my early days were just little kids, but now I can’t even make it through TSA without agents calling me ‘Gustavo,’ which is crazy for me. I love it, I am having a great time with it,” he elaborated.

“That show really is the gift that keeps on giving, it really is, it’s so strange,” he added.

‘The Guest List with Stephen Kramer’

His new variety show “The Guest List with Stephen Kramer,” will premiere on July 20, and it was all filmed in his living room. It will feature such guests as Haley Reinhart, Hayley Orrantia of “The Goldbergs,” Grammy winner Lisa Loeb, and singer-songwriter Edwin McCain, among others. “it is so good,” he admitted. “It’s my thing that I’ve done in a really long time.”

“I love having parties and friends over for things. The show is very funny but it also has some really amazing people in it. The male supermodel Fabio is in every episode, and he is constantly giving me very bad advice. Some of my best friends play the bartender in each episode, which is funny and weird,” he said.

Joined by his guests, he will discuss such topics as heartbreak, falling in love, family, and self-care. “It is hilarious and it was a blast to make,” he said.

The digital age

On being an actor and content creator in the digital age, Glickman said, “It is really fun dropping all four episodes of ‘The Guest List’ like a first season of a show. That’s a very new thing for me. I’ve never done that, it’s a lot of prep work but it is exciting because people can experience it all in one shot. I love it,” he said.

“I just started watching ‘Ted Lasso’ because people wanted me to watch it for so long, so I gave in… and then, I watched 18 episodes in two days, so that’s a problem,” he said with a sweet laugh.

“That is also a solution. I am a huge fan of the show ‘Ted Lasso’ now and I will continue to be. The digital age allows you to experience it all in a short amount of time,” he added.

‘Montero’ cover

He also spoke about his country cover of Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” It is accompanied by a spaghetti western style music video, which was released on June 23rd. “That was really cool,” he admitted.

“We had a lot of fun making that. I love making music, and I wanted to do it like a Sting cover, where it was slowed down and sexy. We just leaned in and make a super old school country cover of the song, and it has done really well on the digital service providers. The video was super fun to shoot,” he said.





Favorite mottos to live by

On his favorite mottos to live by is, he shared, “You have to follow your joy in your life. Put your passion in the things that you are joyful about, and chase those in life.”

“Also, trust talented people,” he said.

Advice for hopefuls in the entertainment business

For young and aspiring actors and comedians, he said, “This business is a journey, and you have to be down for the long road of it. There are things that I have worked on for 10 to 15 years to come to fruition. It’s a journey, you need to be in it for a long time.

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said, “Success means being able to come up with an idea, and then, execute that idea with the help of people that I am a fan of, whatever the idea is.”

