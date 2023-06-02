Catching up with RaeLynn: New Music, CMA Fest, and Blake Shelton

RaeLynn. Photo Credit: Acacia Evans

Country artist RaeLynn chatted about her new music, which includes her single “What’s Wrong With That?” and “Somebody Else,” her collaboration with Judah.

Throughout her music career, RaeLynn is a two-time ACM “New Female Vocalist” nominee. She has amassed over one billion total career streams on the digital service providers.

RaeLynn has toured with such artists as Kane Brown, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, and Blake Shelton.

‘What’s Wrong With That?’

Her newest single “What’s Wrong With That?” was released May 19th with an accompanying video that became a fan favorite on TikTok.

She co-wrote the song with Zach Abend and Geoff Warburton.

Regarding her latest single, she noted that she has always been a strong and independent woman, but at the same time, she enjoyed being married (and she has been married for eight years.” “It really is nice to be taking care of and treated like a lady and I wrote a song about that,” she said.

RaeLynn added that she can do all of the things that are mentioned in the song, but it sure is better watching her man do them, and she made the reference to the following social media video of her husband mowing the lawn, which blew up.

“What’s Wrong With That?” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

‘Somebody Else’

“Somebody Else,” was released in April 2023, with dear friend and alternative artist Judah. “I’ve known Judah for many years, and it was great that we got to work on that together,” she said.

“Somebody Else” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

Other music and projects

“It’s Happening Right Here” was released in January of 2023, and it raised awareness on human trafficking. It is the title track from the Operation Underground Railroad documentary.

She also released multiple new songs in 2022, which include “I Love My Hometown,” “If God Took Days Off,” and “Raisin’ Me A Country Girl.”

Her other hits include her breakthrough single “God Made Girls,” “Lonely Call,” and “Queens Don’t.” “I still love ‘God Made Girls’,” she said.

RaeLynn has both gold (“Love Triangle”, “Lonely Call”) and platinum (“God Made Girls”) singles to her name and millions of followers across her engaging online platforms.

New music

She acknowledged that her new music showcases a maturity and growth to her sound, and that the songs are fun, upbeat, and flirty.

2023 CMA Fest performance

RaeLynn shared that she is looking forward to playing the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage on June 8th as part of this year’s CMA Fest, and this will mark her first time performing at that stage, and her set will be early in the day, and that works in her favor because it gets really hot during that time. “I am so excited, especially since this will be my first time playing that stage,” she exclaimed. “Normally, in the past, I’ve played the Riverfront Stage.”

Following her CMA Fest performance, RaeLynn will be speaking at a woman’s conference on June 10 in Dallas, Texas.

Blake Shelton’s final appearance on ‘The Voice’

Recently, RaeLynn appeared on “The Voice” to help celebrate former coach Blake Shelton’s final appearance, and she noted that it was quite bittersweet, especially since Shelton has been on there for 12 years and 23 seasons.

Fortunately, this time around RaeLynn was more relaxed (as opposed to when she was a contestant on ‘The Voice’) because she was not in any danger of getting voted off.

RaeLynn complimented her former coach on helping so many people over the years on “The Voice,” which truly was the platform that made Shelton into a household name. “Before ‘The Voice,’ a lot of people did not know who Blake Shelton was,” she admitted. “Blake did such a great job on there as a coach and mentor, and he will be missed.”

Hallmark movie

RaeLynn made her acting debut in the Hallmark holiday movie “A Nashville Christmas Carol,” where she worked opposite Wes Brown and Sara Evans. “That was so much fun,” she said. “We filmed it during the pandemic.”

Personal life

In her personal life, she is married to Josh Davis, and she is the mother of Daisy. Ever since becoming a mother in September 2021, her outlook on life has been enriched with growing a family and leaving a legacy of purpose.

For RaeLynn, her daughter, husband, and her family are everything to her, and rightfully so.

Success

RaeLynn defined the word success simply as “being a positive light to help brighten other people’s days.”

To learn more about country artist RaeLynn, check out her official Linktree page.