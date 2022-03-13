Catching up with Parry Shen: Brad Cooper on ‘General Hospital’

Parry Shen. Photo Courtesy of Walt Disney Television, Todd Wawrychuk

Actor Parry Shen chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being back on the ABC daytime drama “General Hospital,” working with Lydia Look, and an upcoming GH Zoom fan event.

On being back in Port Charles as Brad Cooper, Shen said, “It is nice to revisit the whole Wu storyline that was touched upon back in 2015.”

Working with Lydia Look

Shen had great words about award-winning actress Lydia Look, who plays his aunt, female mobster Selina Wu. “Working with Lydia has been great, we have known each other for a while. We did a voiceover gig together for ‘Spider-Man 2’ back in 2004 so it is nice to be reunited,” he said.

He also had wonderful remarks about fellow actor Marc Anthony Samuel. “He lives near one of my friends, so I have been able to visit both of them pretty often. It is nice to be able to hang with him, he is so great,” he said.

Zoom fan event with Kelly Thiebaud

On Sunday, May 15, Shen will be participating in a virtual fan event for Fantasy Events Inc. with “General Hospital” co-star Kelly Thiebaud. To learn more about this Zoom fan event, produced by Coastal Entertainment, click here. “Kelly and I have fun together bouncing off each other and answering the fans’ questions. It is always fun when we get together,” he said.

Future plans

His future plans are to “keep on doing what he has been doing with on-camera and off-camera projects including voiceovers.” “I have built a really nice state-of-the-art voiceover booth and it’s fun to slip in there,” he said. “I do my auditions in a different room since they are done virtually.”

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Shen said, “Trying to Enter my 50s without Back Pain.” “That’s a daily battle these days,” he said with a sweet laugh.

If he were to have any superpower, he revealed that it would be “super speed” just like “The Flash.”

Success

Shen defined the word success as “being able to do whatever I want whenever I want and not having to worry when the next thing is coming.”

For his fans, Shen concluded, “It’s great to be able to interact with them again with the show specifically. They have always been nice to reach out to me when I was on the show and when I wasn’t on the canvas. It’s nice to see them get excited about things again.”

To learn more about actor Parry Shen, follow him on Instagram.