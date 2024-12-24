Connect with us

Catching up with Nikki DeLoach at Christmas Con

Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach chatted at the red carpet of the 2024 Christmas Con, which took place at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Nikki DeLoach
Nikki DeLoach. Photo Credit; Luka Cyprian, Hallmark Media.
Nikki DeLoach. Photo Credit; Luka Cyprian, Hallmark Media.

2024 Christmas Con

On being a part of Christmas Con, DeLoach said, “It’s the fifth anniversary, and I can still remember the very first Christmas Con that we did, and I think there was only 10 of us. None of us knew what it was, and we had never done a fan convention before. We had never gotten a chance to interact face to face with the Hallmark audience.”

“All of us (Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, me, Andrew Walker, and Tyler Hynes, among a few others) would walk into a room and the crowd just goes wild,” she exclaimed.

We just didn’t know how enthused our audience was, so it was the greatest delight. The audience is what keeps us coming back. We just have the best fans in the world,” she added.

DeLoach on the Tree Lighting ceremony at Christmas Con

“We just did the Tree Lighting ceremony the other day, and it was so much fun,” she admitted.

“Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison, Andrew Walker, and myself were the OGs from day one of Christmas Con,” she noted.

“It was so lovely to be able to be a part of that, and to look out onto the room of people that showed up, and it is always such a gift,” she acknowledged.

Message for her fans and supporters

For her fans, DeLoach said, “Thank you guys for being with us for as long as I’ve been at Hallmark. We are so grateful for the love and support and for always cheering us on and for tuning in, and sharing your stories.”

“The fact that I get to know so many people that watch our movies by name, I don’t take that for granted, not for one day. I love you,” she said, effusively.

To learn more about actress Nikki DeLoach, follow her on Instagram.

