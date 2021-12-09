Catching up with Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys

Nick Carter. Photo Credit: Patrick Dwyer

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors, which include the “Cure 4 The Kids” online event. He even opened up about his new music that is in the works.

Walt Disney once said: “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” Nick Carter is an actor and an individual that fits this wise quotation well.

‘Cure 4 The Kids’ virtual event

On December 16, he will be doing the “Cure 4 The Kids Virtual Cooking Segment and Sing-Along,” which will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. “I am extremely excited about it,” he said. “This is very important to me because I’ve had family members that died from cancer, and cancer affects everyone, especially with it targets children, it’s the saddest thing in the world. I want to bring some hope to some families out there during the holiday season.”

“It’s a foundation that I have been involved with for the last five years. When my family and I moved to Las Vegas, we fell in love with it, and then I found this organization called Cure 4 The Kids, and I met all of the children that were there. I just fell in love with what they were doing and how they were doing it. We decided to do a fundraiser to raise money for this foundation,” he elaborated.

“In Nevada, any families that are dealing with cancer, Cure 4 The Kids will take care of them and their families 100 percent, as well as neighboring states as well. It’s just a big effort to give back during the holiday season, especially at a time when not everybody has the opportunity to spend it with their families. I am really excited to partner with Cure 4 The Kids and raise money for the foundation. I will be performing as well a couple of songs during this special,” he added.

‘Scary Monster’ single

Carter released his latest solo single “Scary Monster” on November 11. “Scary Monster” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. “Some artists are into NFTs like myself and they love collecting them. I loved this token, and I did a theme song for it, so I recorded it and I put it out after Halloween. It was fun and I loved it,” he said.

“I played it for my son and my kids and they love all the Internet scary monsters out there, so I was able to create something fun for them,” he added.

New music in the works

He revealed that in the future he will be releasing new music on HUMBL blockchain and HUMBL play, and it will be an NFT album. “I am working on the music right now and it should be out in the first quarter of the new year,” he said. “The music will have more of an R&B and pop vibe to it so I think the fans will really like that. Look out for that coming out really soon.”

“We also look forward to getting back out on the road next June starting off at the Hollywood Bowl with the Backstreet Boys,” he said.

‘The Masked Singer’

For Carter, “The Masked Singer” was a “great experience.” “It was tough since there were a lot of restrictions since COVID had just started, but it was fun,” he said. “It was special since entertainment was needed by the public at that time, especially since most people were in lockdown.”

’80’s Movie’ single

Carter acknowledged that “80’s Movie” was a “lot of fun” as well. “80’s Movie” is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. “That was right off the heels of ‘The Masked Singer’ that I had done,” he said. “I like feeding new music to the fans out there to enjoy.”

Baby No. 3

He shared that his third baby, Pearl, is doing well. “Pearl is the joy of my life and so are my other children,” he said. “I am absolutely in love with them. She is definitely coming into her own, especially now. I am the happiest I have ever been in my life.”

“I am thankful to be able to spend this time with my kids and my family, and get these memories right now,” he added. “I am not into material things anymore. The joys of laughter, smiles, and memories with my children are the things I am most thankful for.”

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Happiness.”

If he were to have any superpower, he shared that it would be the “power to spread happiness and positivity all around the world.” “I am blessed with the opportunity to be able to make a difference in some way or another,” he said.

Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees

Carter had great words about Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees. “I love Jeff,” he said. “We both live in Las Vegas, and everyone is trying to come to Las Vegas. We did the movie ‘Dead 7’ together and that was a lot of fun. I became friends with Jeff Timmons and a lot of the other guys that they filmed with. We definitely are family now. All of us are more connected now than before.”

Carter complimented all of the pop musicians for being a part of “A Very Boy Band Holiday” special on ABC. “I saw it and it was awesome. Joey Fatone cracks me up, they all have great personalities,” he said.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Carter remarked, “Succes for me now is in my heart, my spirit, and my mind. Being physically and mentally sound and just spiritually sound. Those are the things that equal success in my life.”

To learn more about Nick Carter, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.