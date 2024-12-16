Connect with us

Catching up with Melissa Claire Egan: Emmy-nominated actress

Markos Papadatos

Published

On Saturday, December 14th, Emmy-nominated daytime actress Melissa Claire Egan (“The Young and The Restless”) spoke at the red carpet of Christmas Con in Edison, New Jersey.

Egan is known for her portrayal of Chelsea Lawson on the popular CBS soap opera “The Young and The Restless.”

Melissa Claire Egan on Christmas Con in New Jersey

“It is so fun to be back at Christmas Con,” she admitted. “I grew up in Westchester, New York, so I feel like I’m home.”

Egan revealed that this marks her three career Christmas Con event. “I was at the first Christmas Con ever five years ago,” she revealed. “Then, I was at the one in Pasadena a few years after that.”

“It is so exciting to be back. I am so excited to see my friends, the other actors, and the fans,” she noted.

Coastal Entertainment virtual fan events

Over the years, Egan enjoyed being a part of Coastal Entertainment virtual fan events, where she interacted with her fans alongside such fellow daytime actors as Jordi Vilasuso, Alicia Minshew, and Jacob Young (all of which were on “All My Children” with her).

“Those Zoom events were so great; I just love talking with the fans,” she said.

Working with Mark Grossman

Egan had great words about working with her luminous co-star, Emmy-nominated actor Mark Grossman on “The Young and The Restless.” “I love Mark, he is the best,” she exclaimed.

“We have a lot of fun… there is a lot coming up actually for Adam and Chelsea so stay tuned,” she hinted.

“There are some exciting things coming up for them,” she further teased.

Egan on her depression storyline on the show, which earned her an Emmy nomination

Egan opened up about a prior storyline on her character’s suicide attempt and depression, which earned her a well-deserved Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series,” and praise from fans, viewers, peers, and critics alike.

“I felt very blessed to be able to tell that story and I am grateful that the show wrote it,” she said.

“I felt it was an important message and storyline,” she underscored.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Egan revealed, “Restless, and definitely not young.”

“I’m an old lady who is busy with her babies,” she jokingly laughed. “I am stealing my title from Jeanne Cooper’s book title.”

“This era of my life is really about my boys… and my babies Caden and Jake, they are the loves of my life. While I am madly in love with my husband, these two babies have my heart,” she elaborated.

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, Egan revealed, “In my eyes, success means being a good person, being a good mom, and enjoying Christmas Con… that’s success!”

To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Melissa Claire Egan, follow her on Instagram.

In this article:Actress, cbs, christmas con, Daytime, Emmy, Mark Grossman, Melissa Claire Egan, new jersey, The young and the restless
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

