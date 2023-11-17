Catching up with Matthew Postlethwaite: Actor, artist and entrepreneur

Matthew Postlethwaite. Photo Credit: Kirk Truman

Actor, artist, entrepreneur and filmmaker Matthew Postlethwaite chatted about his latest endeavors.

Latest projects

On his latest projects, he shared, “I’m very excited about the two projects that we are currently producing. One is ‘The Great Artist’ feature film and the other is an undisclosed action film. I think this is exactly what I was put on this earth to do in this lifetime.”

“I obviously love acting, It brings me an unequivocal amount of joy and fulfilment and now I also have the ability to create films that I want to be a part of, characters that are a dream role for me,” he added.

Future plans

Regarding his plans for the future, Postlethwaite remarked, “I hope to do more of what I am doing right now, on a bigger scale. Because I love it. More films, involvement with more charities and more experiencing the world.”

“I would love to travel a little more for fun. Most of my travel is with work, which is great, but I don’t really get to experience much of the countries which is a real shame,” he said.

“I would also love to help more in shaping the industry for the better since my involvement with the federal legislation ‘Save Our Stages’ which was backed by U.S. Senator Charles Schumer,” he added.

The digital age

On being an actor and a filmmaker in the digital age, he said, “I actually think there is a lot more opportunity available, before social media the industry could be very closed off. People have the ability to create content themselves and publish it easier.”

Matthew Postlethwaite. Photo Courtesy of Matthew Postlethwaite

SAG-AFTRA strike

Postlethwaite also shared his thoughts on the recent SAG-AFTRA strike. “I think it has been a long time coming and I’m very proud of what we achieved,” he said.

“I was on the strike line in Los Angeles and New York, I don’t think there was a week where I didn’t show up at least once. It was a pivotal moment for us and our industry,” he added.

AI on the future of the business

He also discussed AI on the future of the industry. “I’m no expert on AI, in fact I don’t think anyone is that’s what makes it so worrisome,” he said.

“I do know that we need to move with the times and their is certainly a lot of good that can be done with it, but we also need protection: We need our identity, emotions and movements protected, that’s our intellectual property and It belongs to us. To any human,” he elaborated.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, he said, “Focus on what makes you unique and work on it. It will help you stand out.”

Favorite mottos to live by

On his favorite mottos to live by, he said, “One of my good friends Michael Feinstein once told me “Keep the energy flowing, that when creativity happens” and I just love it. It’s so simple yet it really helps me on days when I feel like I’m stuck.”

Fans

For his fans, he expressed, “I’m really excited for the next few years and I can’t wait for them to see all that we are creating.”

To learn more about Matthew Postlethwaite, follow him on Instagram.