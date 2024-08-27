Catching up with Mat Franco: Magician and illusionist

Mat Franco. Photo Credit: Brian Friedman

Mat Franco, magician, illusionist, and “America’s Got Talent” winner, chatted about his “Magic Reinvented Nightly” residency show in Las Vegas.

Walt Disney once said: “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” This quote applies to Mat Franco.

Franco just celebrated nine years of his award-winning show “Magic Reinvented Nightly” at The Linq Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

“To be honest, it is amazing how fast these nine years fly by,” he said.

“It feels like just yesterday not knowing if we were doing it for nine days or nine months, and here we are, getting ready to start our 10th year,” he said.

“It has been amazing with a lot of highlights along the way. The show has had several lives over the years… We revamped it about a year or two ago,” he admitted.

“The newest iteration of ‘Magic Reinvented Nightly’ is truly the best, and I am just so excited to be doing it. The show is just so much fun. It’s like living a dream, and a pinch yourself moment. I am having a really fun time,” he said.

Mat Franco’s biggest motivators: his audience

Franco revealed that his audience motivates him every single night.

“People would ask me how I deal with getting burnt out, and genuinely, I never have been burnt out doing what I love,” he said. “The audience motivates me; they are my boss at the end of the day.”

“I love making people happy; it’s a really fulfilling gig to have, especially when they leave feeling even better than when they came in. I think that is a big part of what motivates me,” he acknowledged.

“Also, I have an amazing team at the show, so seeing them thrive and working with them collaboratively is so much fun and a big motivation too,” he admitted.

Mat Franco on the influence of master magician Jeff McBride

Franco described master magician Jeff McBride as a major influence in his life. “I talk about Jeff McBride actually even during the show… he is mentioned by name during my show,” Franco noted.

“Jeff was the magician that was the most influential to me growing up. I was blown away by how dynamic he was, and how unique his magic and energy are. Jeff was just a huge influence, and it is amazing to call him a friend,” he explained.

“It is just great to have Jeff as a resource, and as a friend, as a huge inspiration, not just to me but the magic community as a whole,” he added.

“There is actually a piece in my show that is inspired by a Eugene Burger book… and that’s actually the newest thing in my show,” he further noted.

Future plans

On his future plans, Franco shared, “It is crazy balancing a professional life and a personal life. My wife and I have a baby at home, who is 19 months old, so we’ve had our hands full with that.”

“For me, moving forward, I would like to stay creatively engaged and to be able to share magic with as many people as I can, and try to move people with it,” he said.

“I am in a great creative space. Every day, it’s all about creating. My future will have more of that. It’s always about trying to make my ideas come to life,” he added.

Mat Franco on having his own theater named after him

On having his own theater named after him (the Mat Franco Theater) at The Linq, Franco noted, “That’s a crazy thing to try to understand too. I can’t really wrap my head around it, but I will be going there later tonight to do a show, so apparently, it’s a real thing.”

“I think next week we will be celebrating 2,500 shows just at The Linq. That’s a big milestone coming up, so I am looking forward to that, and celebrating with the team,” he noted.

The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island

Franco recalled performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. “That was a really fun time, and a really cool venue. They give performers a brick each time they perform, which is the nicest thing. What a great venue; I love it,” he exclaimed.

Career-defining moments

On his career-defining moments, Franco shared, “My biggest epiphany was winning ‘America’s Got Talent’ since that is what truly put me on the map.”

“After winning the show, I was able to build an amazing team around me and then I focused more on the creation things, and interacting with the audience and fans, and creating more things for them,” he said.

“That was a really big defining moment for me, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without ‘America’s Got Talent’. I still can’t believe that either,” he acknowledged.

Stage of his life

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Franco said with a sweet laugh, “Juggling Gratitude.”

“I am being fulfilled both professionally and personally,” he said.

Advice for young and aspiring magicians

For young and emerging magicians, Franco said, “Really perform as much as can for as many different types of audiences as you can. I live by that, and I swear by that.”

“Start performing for live audiences every day, and if you don’t have a stage, start gathering a crowd and stand on a chair, if that is the closest you can get. Whatever it is, get out there and start doing it. Experience is the best teacher,” he elaborated.

Alternate career choice

If he were to have any alternate career choice, Franco remarked, “I didn’t have a backup plan, but I would love to be a magic teacher.”

Superpower of choice

His superpower of choice would be “Greening the earth as I walk where everything around me would blossom and flourish.”

“I would love to be able to spread positivity and positive vibes as I make my way around,” he said.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Franco said, “I believe in defining success in as many different ways possible. It’s important to stay positive all the time.”

“If you are able to define success and measure it in all those different ways all while celebrating the little wins, I think that helps with positivity and staying motivated every day,” he said.

“It’s about self-improvement and being a little bit better than you were yesterday in every way, shape, or form,” he added.

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans, Franco said, “Thank you so much. This is not a one-man show; it’s all of the fans that are supporting from the very beginning.”

“It is so amazing to meet people from all different walks of life that come up to me and share their stories of where they discovered me in the first place and what it meant to them as a family,” he elaborated.

“Those stories really hit home for me, and I love hearing them. Thank you so much for the continued support, where I will do my best to continue to make you proud,” he concluded.

To learn more about magician and illusionist Mat Franco, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.