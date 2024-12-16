Catching up with Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez in New York

Courtney and Mario Lopez. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media.

On Sunday, December 15th, Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney Lopez, sat down and chatted with this journalist at Northwell Park at UBS Arena in Elmont on Long Island.

Mario on his new holiday movie

Mario opened up about his new holiday rom-com “Once Upon a Christmas Wish,” which is his first for Great American Family. It premiered on Saturday, December 7th.

“It feels great,” he exclaimed. “We love the partnership and it was a great launch having my actual family in the project with my wife and my son, of course.”

The synopsis is: Mayor Brian Ortega (Mario Lopez) is beloved in the idyllic community of Long Grove. While decorating for Christmas with the residents, Brian discovers his childhood Christmas wish list which magically begins to come true, reminding Brian about the spirit and joy of the holiday.

Returning to town for Christmas is Brian’s childhood friend Nina Meyers (Courtney Lopez), and soon a connection becomes undeniable as she helps Brian face a new challenge for the town.

As Brian’s wishes come true, he inspires the town to showcase its warm culture and values in order to stop the modern world from stifling the charm and heart of Long Grove.

Mario on sharing the screen with Courtney

“My wife got to show off all her talents and skills,” he said. “I am proud of her and our son. We were really happy with how it came out, and with the reception, where people seem to like it. So, we are happy about that!”

Portraying the mayor Brian in the movie

On playing the mayor Brian in the film, Mario said, “It was fun. Brian is a guy who cares about his community, and gets to give back… that is always a fun role.”

“I might have some political aspirations later on; you never know,” he said with a sweet laugh. “My wife doesn’t want to hear that, but we will see. I think she will make a great first lady.”

Mario on being a part of the Great American Family network

On being a part of the Great American Family network, Mario said, “It feels great to be working with Great American Family. They are really nice people, and we love what they are all about. This was a great start to the relationship.”

Lessons learned from this filmmaking process

On the lessons learned from this filmmaking process, Mario reflected, “The whole process is always sort of challenging but you try a little harder when your family is involved, and you want them to shine and look good. You just try to be on top of everything.”

“Again, they made me very proud and it was all worth it,” he admitted.

Courtney on having their son Dominic in the film

“Having our son Dominic in this project was such a memorable experience, and that’s one that will never be replaced,” Courtney said.

“Dominic had the best time doing it, and he was saddened when it was over, because he didn’t want it to end. I see more of him doing things in the future,” Courtney added.

Mario Lopez, Courtney Lopez, and their son Dominic. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media.

Mario Lopez on Ermelinda Manos

Mario spoke about working with fashion and costume designer Ermelinda Manos on “Once Upon a Christmas Wish.” “Working with Ermelinda on the costumes was really great. We really like her. She’s a sweetheart, and we worked with her a couple of times before.”

Courtney Lopez and Mario Lopez. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Mario on Great American Family Christmas Festival

On being a part of the inaugural Great American Family Christmas Festival, Mario stated, “I love coming to New York; it’s a special place for us because Courtney and I met here, so it’s always special.”

“The people are really nice. I love all the New Yorkers, and I am happy to be partnering with Great American Family because it is the fastest growing entertainment cable channel,” Mario added.

Courtney and Mario Lopez with the North Shore Animal League puppies. Photo Credit: Cyndy Cecil.

Courtney on the North Shore Animal League

At this Great American Family Christmas Festival, the North Shore Animal League was present on the premises, and Courtney fell in love with all of the animals. “I want them all,” she admitted. “We have three dogs now… we adopted our third one. At this point, I don’t think we can adopt any more but we will see.”

“There is always room for more,” Courtney said with a sweet laugh.

Courtney Lopez and Mario Lopez. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Mario on his favorite holiday traditions

Regarding his favorite holiday traditions, Mario said, “We don’t have to get on a plane, and we just spend our holidays at Casa Lopez. We have our family come to us and there is a lot of Italian and Mexican food there. We watch movies, football, go to mass, and we stay in our pajamas.”

Mario on ‘Access Hollywood’

Mario opened up about “Access Hollywood.” “It is going very well,” he said. “We just have one more week left before we take a break for Christmas. We come back in the New Year, and we hit the Golden Globes.”

“I am looking forward to taking some time off to relax with the family,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Mario said, “Busy but blessed.”

Mario on receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

On receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Mario remarked, “It felt great. It was a great honor to have my family there. We also got to do the Hollywood Christmas Parade on the same road, so that boulevard has been pretty special to us this year.”

“Ironically enough, it was done in front of a Wahlburgers, and my buddy Mark Wahlberg got to speak, so that was so great,” Mario added.

Speaking of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, Mario was honored as “Humanitarian of the Year.”

“My footwear line Mario Lopez Shoes is going well,” he admitted.

“I am excited about new styles coming out this next year. Listen, they are great stocking stuffers, and I hope people check them out. They are very stylish and most importantly, they are very affordable. They are totally worth it, I promise!” Mario elaborated.

Mario on success

Regarding his definition of success, Mario revealed, “Success is when you are happy, and doing what you love with the people that you love. Also, the peace of mind that comes with it.”

Mario Lopez and his wife, Courtney Lopez. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

Courtney and Mario thank their fans

For their dedicated fans, the Hollywood power-couple expressed, “Thank you for all the support because we wouldn’t be here with out the fans. We appreciate all of you, and hopefully, they will continue support the Lopez family.”

Speaking of fans and supporters, fan Gina Johnny Morgan remarked about “Once Upon a Christmas Wish,” “I highly recommend this film. Mario and Courtney were fantastic, and their son as well. It was a great movie.”

To learn more about Mario Lopez, follow him on Instagram.

For more information on Courtney Lopez, follow her on Instagram.