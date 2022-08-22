Connect with us

Catching up with Maria Ellis: Greek-American artist and TikTok star

Greek-American artist and TikTok star Maria Ellis chatted about her latest musical endeavors.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Maria Ellis
Maria Ellis. Photo Courtesy of Maria Ellis
Maria Ellis. Photo Courtesy of Maria Ellis

Greek-American artist and TikTok star Maria Ellis chatted about her latest musical endeavors and the digital age.

She sat down and chatted with this journalist in person in Bayville on Long Island. “It feels amazing to be here. I love it here in Bayville, the view is incredible,” she said.

Ellis revealed that she just came out with a new song called “Brand New” with Ryan Nevis, which was just placed in Chill Nation and Trap Nation.

She also noted that her previous song “Imagination” went viral on Spotify. Her next song will be an R&B tune called “Undefined.” “Also, I have an EP called ‘Ultrabaddie’ that I am super excited about,” she said. “I produced a lot of it myself and I wrote it myself. It featured my song ‘Royalty’ on there. I am excited for people to hear it.”

Ellis enjoys posting videos on TikTok and her original music. “I make verses to other popular songs, that’s how I started to build my audience on TikTok, and I got my first one million views that way and I built my fan base from there,” she said.

On being an artist in the digital age, she said, “You definitely need to do multiple things these days. I like to produce music and sing. You also need to be a content creator and you need to have an online presence. The digital age gives us a lot of accessibility.”

“The digital age certainly gives people more access to my music,” she said. “Thanks to the Internet, people can find my music and my videos via Instagram, Spotify, and TikTok.”

Her perennial dream collaboration choice in music is pop princess Ariana Grande. “I love Ariana and The Weeknd,” she said. “Republic Records is my dream record label.”

“Brand New” by Maria Ellis and Ryan Nevis is available on Spotify.

To learn more about Maria Ellis, follow her on TikTok and on Instagram.

