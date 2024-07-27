Catching up with Marcus Coloma in Manhattan

Marcus Coloma. Photo Credit: Colin Stark

On July 20, actor and musician Marcus Coloma sat down and chatted in New York City about his latest endeavors.

Coloma played Nikolas Cassadine on the ABC soap opera “General Hospital” from 2019 until 2023.

‘Story Time’ event

On having his “Story Time” event in New York, he said, “New York is the origin of story time, so it feels like coming home. It has been awesome.”

“I love being in New York and doing all of the classic New York things such as visiting Central Park, and also, there is nothing like the New York skyline… it is so beautiful,” he elaborated.

Marcus Coloma performing in New York City. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Coloma revealed that he just started his digital comedy series “Two Dicks” back up. He does this Instagram series with four-time Emmy nominee Kin Shriner, who is known for playing Scott Baldwin on “General Hospital.”

“We have a special guest star that we are going to shoot this week,” Coloma admitted. “Then, there will be some of the old originals that we’ve seen such as Michelle Stafford and Vincent Irizarry again. We will see some of the old classics.”

Future plans

“I am working on a movie script,” he revealed about his future plans. “One time I was stuck in an airport in the East Coast, doing one of these fan events (until 4 a.m.), and that’s where I ran into a writer — who writes movies — and we are working on a script that will probably be done in October.”

“I already started pitching it to some of my actor friends; they seem interested in it, so we will see where it goes,” he noted.

The best thing about being his age

On the best thing about being his age, Coloma said, “I think it’s all about the mental state and the changes. There is peace that comes along with it, and there is a confidence that I have now that I didn’t have when I was a younger guy. I am not worried about the small things anymore.”

Favorite motto to live by

His favorite motto to live by is: “Do or die.”

“If you have a dream or something you want to do, you have to do it no matter what,” Coloma said. “Try to love everybody, even if you don’t like them. Every day is a winding road so just keep driving.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he revealed, “The Creative Chapter.” “This chapter is all about creating,” he said.

Coloma had great words for Marisol, who runs Marcus Coloma World. “Marisol is one heck of an event planner. She has put on a lot of great events, and she is just incredible,” he exclaimed.

In return, Marisol reciprocated that kind comment. “There is nobody else like Marcus Coloma,” she admitted. “Marcus is amazing. I see how much people love him, and he loves the fans.”

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be “teleportation.”

Message for his supporters

For his fans and supporters, he said, “As always, thank you so much. I get all of their messages and comments. I appreciate all of them because they are the best. I appreciate all of their support.”

