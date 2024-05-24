Catching up with Lorna Luft: Actress and singer

Lorna Luft. Photo Courtesy of STILETTO Entertainment.

Veteran actress and singer Lorna Luft chatted about her latest endeavors. She is the daughter of the late Judy Garland, and the half-sister of Liza Minnelli.

On being at the 2024 Chita Rivera Awards, Luft said, “It feels appropriate. I am very thankful.”

Lorna Luft on Chita Rivera

Luft paid homage to the late Chita Rivera, who passed away earlier this yera. “Chita was an extraordinary woman, and an extraordinary talent,” Luft exclaimed.

“Chita meant so much to all of us because she was the epitome of not only dance but singing, acting, and performing. She had a tremendous work ethic, and there was nobody better,” Luft added.

Lorna Luft offers advice for young and aspiring performers

For young and aspiring singers, dancers, and actors, she said, “Don’t give up. Keep going. Even though it may look like you may not make it, just don’t give up.”

54 Below shows in New York

Earlier this month, she performed at the venue 54 Below in New York City. “I did those shows, and they went great,” she exclaimed.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Luft said, “It should probably be called ‘Moving’.” “We just moved back here… I am a New Yorker now,” she revealed.

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, Luft said, “Success means hard work and to be in this business is a treasure and a gift. It is so wonderful.”

To learn more about Lorna Luft, check out her official Facebook page, and follow her on Instagram.