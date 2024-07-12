Catching up with Lay Zhang: ‘Step’ album and the digital age

Chinese pop artist Lay Zhang. Photo Courtesy of Warner Music China.

M-pop recording artist Lay Zhang chatted about his new album “Step,” and his latest endeavors in music.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On his music and songwriting inspirations, he remarked, “I draw inspiration from my experiences, emotions, and the world around me. Each song reflects a part of my journey and what I’m passionate about.”

Regarding the song selection approach for the new album, he shared, “I focused on creating a cohesive story and sound.”

“It was important to choose songs that felt true to me and resonated with the overall theme of the album,” he added.

Favorite song on the album

A Chinese artist, Zhang listed “Fresh” as his personal favorite song on the album.

“It’s hard to pick just one, but if I had to choose, I’d say ‘Fresh’ because it represents a new and exciting direction for me,” he said.

The digital age

On being a recording artist in the digital age, Zhang said, “It’s an exciting time to be an artist.”

“The digital age allows me to reach fans all over the world and share my music instantly. It also offers new ways to connect and interact with my audience,” he explained.

Dream duet choices in music

When asked about who he would like to do a dream duet with, Zhang responded, “There are so many talented artists out there. Collaborating with someone who brings a different perspective and style would be amazing.

Advice for young and emerging artists

For young and aspiring artists, Zhang said, “Stay true to yourself and keep working hard. It’s important to be patient and persistent in pursuing your dreams.”

Career-defining moments

On his career-defining moments, he revealed, “Many moments have shaped who I am, but performing live and connecting with fans have been particularly defining experiences.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Zhang said, “Success means growing as an artist and person, and making a positive impact on others through my work.”

Closing thoughts on the new album

For his fans, Zhang remarked about the new album, “I want my fans to feel the passion and dedication that went into this album. I hope it brings them joy and resonates with their own experiences.”

His new album “Step” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about M-pop artist Lay Zhang, follow him on Instagram and TikTok.