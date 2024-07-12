Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Catching up with Lay Zhang: ‘Step’ album and the digital age

M-pop recording artist Lay Zhang chatted about his new album “Step,” and his latest endeavors in music.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Lay Zhang
Chinese pop artist Lay Zhang. Photo Courtesy of Warner Music China.
Chinese pop artist Lay Zhang. Photo Courtesy of Warner Music China.

M-pop recording artist Lay Zhang chatted about his new album “Step,” and his latest endeavors in music.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On his music and songwriting inspirations, he remarked, “I draw inspiration from my experiences, emotions, and the world around me. Each song reflects a part of my journey and what I’m passionate about.”

Regarding the song selection approach for the new album, he shared, “I focused on creating a cohesive story and sound.”

“It was important to choose songs that felt true to me and resonated with the overall theme of the album,” he added.

Favorite song on the album

A Chinese artist, Zhang listed “Fresh” as his personal favorite song on the album.

“It’s hard to pick just one, but if I had to choose, I’d say ‘Fresh’ because it represents a new and exciting direction for me,” he said.

The digital age

On being a recording artist in the digital age, Zhang said, “It’s an exciting time to be an artist.”

“The digital age allows me to reach fans all over the world and share my music instantly. It also offers new ways to connect and interact with my audience,” he explained.

Dream duet choices in music

When asked about who he would like to do a dream duet with, Zhang responded, “There are so many talented artists out there. Collaborating with someone who brings a different perspective and style would be amazing.

Advice for young and emerging artists

For young and aspiring artists, Zhang said, “Stay true to yourself and keep working hard. It’s important to be patient and persistent in pursuing your dreams.”

Career-defining moments

On his career-defining moments, he revealed, “Many moments have shaped who I am, but performing live and connecting with fans have been particularly defining experiences.”

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Zhang said, “Success means growing as an artist and person, and making a positive impact on others through my work.”

Closing thoughts on the new album

For his fans, Zhang remarked about the new album, “I want my fans to feel the passion and dedication that went into this album. I hope it brings them joy and resonates with their own experiences.”

His new album “Step” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about M-pop artist Lay Zhang, follow him on Instagram and TikTok.

In this article:Album, Artist, Chinese, Digital Age, fresh, Lay Zhang, m-pop, Music, Recording, step
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: AI moves into defense in Australia — The piece of string just got a lot longer

If you remember a few years ago the big hoo-ha about “no robots in warfare”, you can see how that panned out.

21 hours ago
More than a dozen leaders from various religions with roots in Asia gathered at the Peace Park in the western Japanese city More than a dozen leaders from various religions with roots in Asia gathered at the Peace Park in the western Japanese city

World

Eastern religions join call for ethical AI

Sect leaders from major Eastern religions signed on to a Vatican-led code for AI ethics that also includes major tech companies.

21 hours ago
C. Thomas Howell C. Thomas Howell

Entertainment

C. Thomas Howell of ‘The Outsiders’ talks ‘Take the Reins,’ music, and the digital age

Actor and musician C. Thomas Howell ("The Outsiders") chatted about his song "Take the Reins," music, and being a part of the digital age.

12 hours ago
Dr. Bill Dorfman Dr. Bill Dorfman

Life

Dr. Bill Dorfman talks inspirations and about being a dentist in the digital age

Dr. Bill Dorfman (ABC's "Extreme Makeover" and "The Doctors" on CBS) chatted about being a cosmetic dentist in the digital age.

9 hours ago