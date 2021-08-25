Catching up with Judi Evans of ‘Days of Our Lives’

Judi Evans. Photo Credit: Chris Haston, NBC

Emmy award-winning actress Judi Evans chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her career and being a part of the upcoming “Days of Our Lives” fan event on Rhode Island this weekend.

‘Days of our Lives’

She stars as Bonnie Lockhart in the NBC daytime drama “Days of Our Lives.” “It is fun to be playing Bonnie on the show. It’s a fun story,” she admitted. “A lot of fun was had filming it.”

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “Be in it for the love it, really hone your craft, take as many classes as you can, and try to stretch yourself acting-wise.” “A lot of people get into the business because they want a celebrity lifestyle but that never seems to be fulfilling for most people,” she said. “Do it for the love of acting and because you like to play different characters, and really study hard.”

“The greatest lesson that the acting profession has ever taught me is that a bad teacher is just as good as a good teacher,” she said. “A bad teacher might push you in ways that a good teacher might not. There is never necessarily a bad acting class, you can have bad acting teachers and still learn a lot from them.”

Upcoming in-person fan event

On August 28 and 29, Evans will be a part of the Star Struck fan event, hosted by Paul and Keith, which will be held in Providence, Rhode Island. She will be joined by Carson Boatman, Victoria Konefal, Matthew Ashford, Billy Flynn, and Bryan Dattilo. “I am looking forward to this event very much,” she said.

She shared that she is looking forward to watching “Beyond Salem,” the new “Days of Our Lives” digital series that will be out on Peacock. “I think that will be great,” she said. “I heard it was a lot of fun.”

‘Another World’

Evans recalled her memories on “Another World,” where she played Paulina. “That was a lot of fun,” she said. “The hours were a lot longer. ‘Days of Our Lives’ has been great with condensing the time to do a show, so we got out a lot later when we did ‘Another World’ but it was fun since it was a great cast with great stories.”

“I have been fortunate to be in some really great shows,” she added.

A silver lining during this pandemic for Evans is that she caught up on a lot of series that she had previously missed out on. These include “Downton Abbey” and “Game of Thrones.” “Also, I’ve spent time with my husband so that has been nice,” she said. “We’ve become hermits, we don’t leave the house very much at all.”

For her fans, she said, “Thank you for allowing me to do what I love to do for most of my life. Without the viewers, we wouldn’t have jobs. The root of this industry is the people who watch. I can’t even say the word ‘grateful’ enough.”

Evans defined the word success as “getting through the day.”

To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Judi Evans, follow her on Twitter and check out her IMDb page.