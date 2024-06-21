Catching up with Josh Kelly: Cody Bell on ‘General Hospital’

Josh Kelly of 'General Hospital.' Photo Credit: Disney, Ricky Middlesworth.

Actor Josh Kelly chatted about his latest endeavors. Kelly is known for playing the role of Cody Bell on the ABC daytime drama “General Hospital.”

Kelly on being on ‘General Hospital’

“The show has been great,” he exclaimed about “General Hospital,” which just won the 2024 Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Daytime Drama Series,” as well as for “Directing Team” and for “Writing Team.”

“It is an honor to be working in the daytime field in general,” he said. “The show has been around for over 60 years, and it has touched so many lives. It really is a privilege to be a part of it.”

Kelly on the return of John J. York on the show

“It is also great that John J. York is back on the soap opera as of yesterday,” he admitted about the veteran actor that plays his on-screen father, Mac Scorpio, whom he affectionately calls “MacDaddy.”

Kelly shared he enjoyed doing the virtual fan event with John J. York last summer for Coastal Entertainment. “That was so much fun,” he said. “I loved getting to do it with him and I really enjoyed talking to the fans.”

Lessons learned from portraying Cody

On the lessons learned from playing Cody, he remarked, “Playing Cody has taught me a lot of things. I haven’t worked with kids as much until as of recent.”

“I get along with kids such as my nieces, nephews, and my friends’ kids. I’ve been giving Maxie’s son on the show horseback riding lessons. It is fun getting to work with kids,” he said.

Kelly on participating in fan events in New Jersey, Astoria, and Long Island

Earlier this month, he participated in in-person fan events in New Jersey, Astoria, and Long Island, New York, which were produced by Coastal Entertainment. Kelly was joined by his co-stars Donnell Turner and James Patrick Stuart.

“The fan events in New Jersey, Astoria, and Long Island were great,” he exclaimed. They were really fun,” he admitted.

“I’ve always loved meeting fans,” he said. “In any event I’ve ever done on the West Coast, they would always ask me if I would come out on the East Coast. Daytime fans are the best.”

Kelly on the surprise appearance of Chloe Lanier at the East Coast fan events

“It was really fun to do these events with Chloe Lanier,” he said. “Chloe dressed up as me and showed up instead of me onstage, and we didn’t tell James Patrick Stuart or Donnell Turner or the coordinator Linda Rohe. It was pretty funny; they were really shocked when she came out onstage instead of me. I am very blessed to be dating somebody as special as Chloe.”

Future plans

On his future plans, Kelly revealed, “I am trying to do as good of a job as I can, and hopefully, I would love to do more movies, and just do my best.”

Actors he would love to do more scenes with on ‘General Hospital’

Kelly also revealed that he would love to have more scenes with Emmy-nominated actor Dominic Zamprogna, who plays Dante Falconeri. “I would love to explore Dante and Cody’s storyline further,” he admitted. “I think it’s fun and it can go somewhere interesting.”

Favorite mottos to live by

Some of his favorite mottos to live by (which are some of his father’s favorites) include “Be honest, don’t quit, do what you believe is right, finish what you start, and take pride in your work.”

“Also, be tough but fair, and learn from others.” “I try to live by those,” he admitted. “Play as often as you can. Basically, have fun… you have to!”

Dialogue-heavy

When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy, Kelly responded, “You just need to study, and you need to do repetition. I like hiking, so I enjoy studying while I am hiking. That helps cement it in my head.”

Working with Jesse Kove

Most recently, Kelly noted that he enjoyed working with Jesse Kove (“Cobra Kai” fame) on a new project (a revenge film that has yet to be released), and he loved doing a fight scene with him that they filmed earlier this year.

“Jesse is the nicest and the hardest-working guy in Hollywood,” Kelly said. “I cannot wait for people to see this movie when it comes out.”

Remembering Johnny Wactor

Kelly remembered the late but great Johnny Wactor, who was tragically killed on May 25th in Los Angeles. “Johnny was such a great guy and actor… Johnny really set the bar high, and he was the ultimate example on how to be a good person,” Kelly said.

“Johnny truly was one of the nicest and most positive guys I’ve ever met. It’s more than a shame that he is gone; it’s such a senseless tragedy,” he concluded.

To learn more about actor Josh Kelly, follow him on Instagram.