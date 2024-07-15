Catching up with Jo Weil: New projects and new book

German actor Jo Weil. Photo Credit: Michael Ernst.

German actor Jo Weil (“Verbotene Liebe”) chatted about his latest projects and his new novel “Jan und Julian — Volles Risiko.”

On his latest projects in film, TV, and theatre, he remarked, “I’ve just started filming a brand-new project that is so much fun. I love my new character and I can’t wait to be allowed to share more news about this with my fans.”

“Unfortunately, I’ll have to wait a little longer, as at the moment the whole project is still confidential. But I’m pretty sure my fans will love it and really enjoy watching it one day,” he said.

New Novel

Apart from that, he has spent a lot of time writing his first novel, “Jan und Julian — Volles Risiko” (“Jan and Julian — Full Risk”), which will be published on July 26th (in German). “It’s a dream come true, as this idea has been on my mind for more than 25 years,” he admitted.

“It’s a beautiful love story that means a lot to me – and I really hope people will love reading it as much as I loved writing it. I don’t want to spoil too much – but I didn’t only write this one book – as it’s a series… So more to come soon,” he foreshadowed.

Daily motivations as an actor

Regarding his daily motivations as an actor, Weil shared, “I guess it’s simply the fact that I love what I do and am allowed to do what I love. Being an actor isn’t always easy and has its dark sides, too.”

“It’s still one of the things that make me the happiest,” he noted. “Writing is the same – the last few years it became a great passion of mine.”

“Also, telling my stories and knowing, that they might make the readers happy, is a wonderful and fulfilling feeling. I’m extremely happy that I found this second passion to express my creativity,” he elaborated.

Future plans

On his future plans, he revealed, “I’ll definitely write more novels and hopefully will have interesting roles to play. If everything stays as it is at the moment, I’d be more than happy.”

“Of course, I also hope to be able to spend lots of quality time with my partner, Tom, and our beautiful dog Sky,” he added.

Career-defining moments

Weil is a firm believer that the adverse times helped made him stronger, and they molded him into who he is today. “As weird as it might sound, I guess it was the moments when things weren’t easy, that taught me the most. Because even then I still knew, that I didn’t want to be anything else but an actor. That helped me to push through and stay focused,” he said.

“Apart from that it’s every role you get to play that can teach you something new about your art as well as about yourself as an artist,” he noted.

“I’m very grateful for all the opportunities I’ve been given so far and am looking forward to all the new ones, that will hopefully await me in the future,” he added.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and emerging actors, he said, “Never stop believing in you.”

“Don’t lose faith in yourself if things don’t work out immediately and always stay humble and friendly. It can be a very competitive business – but it’s a lot nicer and more fun if you try to support your colleagues instead of fighting them all the time,” he explained.

“I truly believe in ‘right time, right place’ – so that one big role you’ve always been dreaming of might just be around the corner. Don’t lose your patience and spread love.

Best advice that he has ever been given

On the best advice that Weil has ever been given, he shared, “To rely on myself and to always trust my gut. And not to trust all too many other people in my business, but to always listen carefully to what my dear ones have to tell me.”

Dream acting partners to someday work with

Weil listed Ncuti Gatwa, Billy Porter, and Olivia Colman as his dream acting partners to someday collaborate with. “I would love to work with Ncuti Gatwa. Billy Porter has been on my dream acting partner list for years, as well as Olivia Colman,” he said.

Favorite mottos to live by

His favorite mottos to live by are the following: “Always trust your gut and don’t waste your time worrying about things out of your control or in the past. It’s not always easy but it helps to make my life a lot easier.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Weil said, “Being able to make a living with my job while at the same time being happy. My first novel is a huge personal success for me.”

“Success isn’t always about big projects or earning a lot of money. It can be the little things: a project you are especially proud of, reaching a personal goal, or being loved by your soulmate,” he explained.

Fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Weil said “I really hope they will enjoy my first novel. I am looking forward to hearing their thoughts on it.”

His book “Jan und Julian — Volles Risiko” is available by clicking here.

To learn more about German actor Jo Weil, follow him on Instagram.